Sen. Bob Menendez refutes reports he's resigning following guilty verdict in bribery trial

By Christine Sloan, Katie Houlis

/ CBS New York

NEW YORK -- Sen. Bob Menendez is refuting reports that he's planning to resign after he was convicted on federal bribery charges.

"I can tell you that I have not resigned nor have I spoken to any so called allies ... Seems to me that there is an effort to try to force me into a statement. Anyone who knows me knows that's the worst way to achieve a goal with me," Menendez told CBS New York's Christine Sloan on Wednesday.

For months, Menendez, 70, has been facing pressure to step down. A chorus of New Jersey Democrats began urging him to resign when the indictment was first unsealed, including Gov. Phil Murphy and Sen. Cory Booker, New Jersey's other U.S. senator.

Tuesday, a federal jury convicted Menendez on all 16 felony counts in the 18-count indictment. He was charged with bribery, extortion under color of official right and public official acting as a foreign agent, among other counts.

He was accused of accepting lavish bribes, like gold bars, in exchange for political influence, allegedly acting as a foreign agent to benefit the governments of Egypt and Qatar, as well as three New Jersey businessmen.

Menendez continues to vehemently deny the charges and plans to appeal. His sentencing is scheduled for Oct. 29. He could face decades behind bars.

The governor has threatened to call for a vote to expel Menendez if he refuses to step down. A two-thirds vote would be needed for his expulsion.

