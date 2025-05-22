Beyoncé's Cowboy Carter tour comes to MetLife Stadium tonight. Here's what you need to know.

Beyoncé is bringing her Cowboy Carter tour to MetLife Stadium tonight in New Jersey.

The superstar will bring her concert, supporting her Grammy award winning album, to East Rutherford for five shows spanning a week. She'll then travel to London and Paris before heading back to Houston, Washington, D.C. and Atlanta, then wrapping up in Las Vegas in July.

Beyoncé's daughters, Blue Ivy and Rumi Carter, have joined her on stage for previous stops on the tour, along with her mother, Tina Knowles.

The singer last played MetLife Stadium as part of her RENAISSANCE world tour in 2023.

Here's what the Beyhive needs to know for this week's shows, according to MetLife Stadium's website.

What time do the Beyoncé concerts at MetLife start?

The parking lots at MetLife Stadium will open at 2 p.m. before each show. The stadium gates will open at 5:30 p.m., and the shows kick off at 7 p.m.

Weather forecast looks rainy for the Beyoncé concert tonight

We're in for a First Alert Weather Day on Thursday due to rounds and rounds of rain that are expected. It will be rainy, cool and blustery, with highs in the 50s. Saturday and Sunday are looking better, and drier.

Getting to MetLife Stadium on mass transit

It's a good thing that the NJ Transit strike is over.

Travelers headed to MetLife should take the train to Secaucus Junction and then transfer to a direct shuttle train to the Meadowlands station.

On-site parking options at MetLife

On-site parking lots open at 2 p.m. Pre-paid parking for the concerts is available through ParkWhiz and costs $40 per car.

What are the MetLife tailgating rules?

Drones, kites, model aircraft or other flying objects are not permitted.

or other flying objects are not permitted. 1 vehicle = 1 space: Tailgating must be set up in front or behind a vehicle. Do not block the roadways.

Tailgating must be set up in front or behind a vehicle. Do not block the roadways. Alcohol guidelines: Guests are asked to consume alcohol responsibly. People who are found to be impaired prior to entering the stadium will not be allowed inside and could face prosecution.

Guests are asked to consume alcohol responsibly. People who are found to be impaired prior to entering the stadium will not be allowed inside and could face prosecution. Cooking / Use of grills: Grills are permitted for tailgating. Hot coals must be disposed of in hot coal bins, which are large, orange containers labeled "hot charcoal." Do not put trash in the hot charcoal bins, and do not put charcoal ashes in garbage bins. Do not dispose of hot charcoals in open parking spaces or near or under parked cars.

Grills are permitted for tailgating. Hot coals must be disposed of in hot coal bins, which are large, orange containers labeled "hot charcoal." Do not put trash in the hot charcoal bins, and do not put charcoal ashes in garbage bins. Do not dispose of hot charcoals in open parking spaces or near or under parked cars. Charter buses: Charter bus parking is located in Lot L.

What's not allowed?

Drones or other flying objects of any kind

Bicycles, skateboards, scooters, Go-karts, mini-bikes

Weapons of any kind

Fireworks

Any sort of solicitation

Selling access to a tailgate party

Selling any sort of merchandise or products

Banners that advertise a certain business or product

Distribution of flyers or brochures on vehicles

Ball playing in the parking lot or roadways