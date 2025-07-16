Atlantic City's newly revamped Soar & Shore Festival — Air show brings crowds. See the full schedule.

It was a steamy and humid Atlantic City Soar & Shore Festival — Air show on Wednesday.

The daring, aerial stunts that unfolded in the sky near Bally's Casino were a good distraction from the heat. The roar of fighter jet engines could be heard all over the city.

"Just so loud and so intense, it's great," said Jeff Fredricks of Morris County, New Jersey.

Many people came prepared to stay cool with water, fans, and umbrellas. Others arrived a few hours early to find shade under the awnings of the casino, rather than sit on the crowded beach.

"We said we are going to get here early and bring our chairs, set up, and find a little shady spot," Sue Fredricks said.

"Figured we would get a good parking spot and a good shady spot on the boardwalk right in the center of the air show," Chris Davis said.

For Susan Carpenter and her girlfriends, they are making a whole day out of it.

"We have sun. We have everything we need, I guess, except for martinis," she said.

The air show was canceled by the Greater Atlantic City Chamber of Commerce in 2024 and was again in 2025, with officials citing operational challenges and the cost of the show.

Visit Atlantic City announced in the spring that a new version of the show and festival would be back, but this time rebranded, renamed and with some changes.

Over at Tennessee Avenue Beer Hall, they're a prime spot to cool off and grab a beer right off the boardwalk. They have air conditioning inside and a beer garden outside.

"Doing events in Atlantic City, overall for the city, makes us relevant in the fact that it brings people to town and the more events we do and the more people come to Atlantic City, it's great for everybody," said Sal Spena, owner and managing partner at Tennessee Avenue Beer Hall.

Even though the air show itself is over, the festival runs all throughout the weekend. There are fireworks, a car show and other activities to enjoy.

Festival Events

July 14th - 19th from 5:00 PM - 9:00 PM At Frank S. Farley State Marina at Golden Nugget Atlantic City Hotel, Casino & Marina Nightly weigh-ins and activations



FIFA Activation

July 15th - 16th from 12:00 PM - 2:30 PM On the boardwalk in front of The Yard at Bally's Atlantic City



July 16th from 2:00 PM - 5:00 PM At Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall Free car show, food trucks, and pipe organ demos



July 16th at 6:00 PM At Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall Silent film Sherlock, Jr. + Two Tars with live organ



July 16th at 9:00 PM On the beach between Brighton Avenue and California Avenue, in front of Tropicana Atlantic City Take in a spectacular display of fireworks along the Atlantic City skyline



July 17th from 12:00 PM - 2:00 PM On the beach at Arkansas Avenue Competitive stair-climbing game show

