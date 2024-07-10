2024 Atlantic City Airshow canceled after "major act withdraws" from event

Dartmouth student Won Jang's death under investigation as possible hazing | Digital Brief

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (CBS) — The 2024 Visit Atlantic City Airshow scheduled for this summer was canceled, the Greater Atlantic City Chamber announced Wednesday afternoon. The announcement comes after the airshow was expected to take off after questions about the event's future in May.

Officials said the airshow was canceled "due to a major act withdrawing" from the event.

The airshow was slated to kick off on Aug. 13.

"We regret to announce the cancellation of the 2024 Visit Atlantic City Airshow due to a major act withdrawing from the Airshow," said the Greater Chamber with Visit Atlantic City and the South Jersey Transportation Authority in a joint statement on the website. "This decision was not made lightly, and we understand the disappointment it may cause. We extend our heartfelt thanks and gratitude to all who have supported this event over the past number of years."

Questions swirled around the future of the airshow in May, including concerns about whether there was enough funding for the event.

Attracting as many as 500,000 people, the Greater Atlantic City Chamber previously organized the airshow. The South Jersey Transportation Authority and the Atlantic City International Airport teamed up to manage the show.

The airshow returned in 2021 after canceling the previous year due to COVID-19.