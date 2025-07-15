Atlantic City's Soar & Shore Festival 2025 brings crowds and excitement for practice day

Atlantic City is getting ready for takeoff. Tuesday was practice day for the Soar & Shore Festival's air show, which is back for the first time since 2023.

The air show is centered around Bally's Casino. Businesses in Atlantic City said the crowds bring a boom in business, and they are happy to have the show back.

All eyes were on the sky Tuesday afternoon for the Visit Atlantic City Soar and Shore Festival practice session. The beach near Michigan Avenue and Park Place was packed with people soaking in the sunshine and the aerial stunts.

The air show was canceled by the Greater Atlantic City Chamber of Commerce in 2024 and was again in 2025, with officials citing operations challenges and the cost of the show.

Visit Atlantic City announced in the spring that a new version of the show and festival would be back, but this time rebranded, renamed, and with some changes.

It's heavily centered on aerial displays by civilian aircraft, rather than military planes.

"It brings in a large crowd to the city, and that's great, especially at the halfway point through the summer time," said Joe Seratore, bartender at the Wonder Bar.

Seratore said the team is happy to have the show back in town, and the event itself is still one of their favorites.

"So it's great to get that surge into the city and brings a lot of energy, a lot of business and all the bars definitely know the difference when it's here and when it's not here," he said.

Over at Back Bay Ale House, staff are also happy to have an air show this year.

"It was such a bummer last year when we didn't have it," said Rachel Cavileer, bartender and manager.

Cavileer said the good weather is also a plus, and she's happy to see people from all over get a chance to experience what Atlantic City has to offer.

"Not only do we see any increase of business, but it also brings people who wouldn't necessarily come down here, come to the city or this section," she said.

The festival is underway and will continue on Wednesday.

The show will start Wednesday at noon. The first act will be the Misty Blues Parachute Team, and the show will run until 2 p.m.