Atlantic City Airshow won't return in 2025, but officials are hopeful for 2026

The Atlantic City Airshow won't return in 2025, the Greater Atlantic City Chamber announced on Thursday.

It marks the second straight year the Atlantic City Airshow will not be held, but the Greater Atlantic City Chamber hopes the event will return in 2026.

"Our goal is to ensure the long-term viability of the Airshow – it is New Jersey's largest free event, a 20-year tradition, that has brought joy to hundreds of thousands of visitors and residents alike," the Greater Atlantic City Chamber said in a statement. "We recognize the Airshow's significant role in our community and to the tourism economy, and we are steadfast in our dedication to preserving its legacy, while adapting to current economic realities."

The Greater Atlantic City Chamber said they will reevaluate the operations of the show, community engagement, assess costs and review logistics to consider what future airshows in Atlantic City could look like.

Earlier this year, the Atlantic City Airshow scheduled for Aug. 13 was canceled after a "major act" withdrew from the event.

Before that, questions swirled about whether there was enough funding for the event. This year's cancellation left businesses in Atlantic City disappointed.

"Every year we always get a good boom for business, all the businesses locally. The crowds coming rolling in, traffic is real heavy. It's something we look forward to," Tom Harris, the owner of Vagabond Kitchen and Tap House, told CBS News Philadelphia in July.

The airshow returned in 2021 after being canceled the previous year due to COVID-19.