Dates revealed for return of Atlantic City Airshow

By Ryan Hughes,
Joe Brandt
New dates revealed for return of Atlantic City Airshow
The Atlantic City Airshow is returning and we now know the dates. The popular free event is now set for July 15 and July 16, 2025.

Last year the show was canceled and it was not expected to come together in 2025, either. Officials had said a major act withdrew from the event.

Now it's back on and Visit AC, the tourism management organization, is providing funding. The event is a partnership with Herb Gillen Airshows and will be called the Visit Atlantic City Soar & Shore Festival.

"The Airshow is important for our casinos, businesses, and for our tourism and hospitality industry as a whole," Mayor Marty Small said in a news release.

In the assumed absence of an AC Airshow, Wildwood announced its own Thunder Over The Waves Airshow happening in September. Officials in Wildwood say the return of the AC Airshow will not affect the Wildwood airshow plans.

