Canadian wildfire smoke has caused air-quality alerts across Philadelphia area. Here are maps of the impact

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Smoke from another Canadian wildfire is impacting air quality in our region Tuesday and Wednesday.

Skies are hazy and air quality is reduced in Philadelphia, the surrounding suburbs and Delaware due to smoke from wildfires burning in Quebec and Ottawa, Canada.

The wildfire smoke is so widespread it's visible from the International Space Station.

The wildfire smoke is so widespread it's visible from the International Space Station.

This comes a week after smoke from fires in Nova Scotia blew down to our region, darkening the sunrises and sunsets and hurting our air quality. Locally, smoke from a fire in the Bass River State Forest led to air quality concerns last week, particularly in the areas close to the fire.

Now, some of that smoke has wafted down to our region and may mix with the air toward the surface. Here's what you need to know.

Code Orange air alert in Philadelphia means air is unhealthy for sensitive groups

A Code Orange air alert means that air pollution concentrations may become unhealthy for sensitive groups. These groups include children, the elderly, and people suffering from asthma, heart disease, or other lung diseases. The effects of poor air quality can be minimized by avoiding strenuous activity or exercising outdoors.

The air quality scale is a six-point scale - this is a 3 out of 6.

The air alerts are due to fine particulate matter (or PM 2.5) from the Quebec wildfire smoke.

How can I find air quality near me?

We'll keep you updated on air quality alerts here, but you can also check out Airnow.gov - this is a website and interactive map run by the Federal Environmental Protection Agency showing the air quality in real time.

As of Tuesday morning, the air quality was unhealthy for sensitive groups in Allentown, Philadelphia and Lancaster, Pennsylvania.

DEP Declares Code Orange Air Quality Action Day for Fine Particulate Matter for Tuesday, June 6, 2023, in Multiple Areas of Pennsylvania: https://t.co/YokB2zszT6



• The Philadelphia Area

• The Lehigh Valley-Berks Area

• The Susquehanna Valley Area

• The Pittsburgh Area pic.twitter.com/lVQxzoMfBq — PA Department of Environmental Protection (@PennsylvaniaDEP) June 5, 2023

Tracking Canadian wildfire smoke: smoke map

CBS News Philadelphia meteorologist Kate Bilo is tracking the smoke on our NEXT Weather radar. Right now, it's looking like thicker smoke will be over the region Wednesday night, particularly over the northern parts of our region like the Lehigh Valley.

But we are already seeing impacts Tuesday.

Smoke map as of Tuesday morning

Smoke map for Tuesday night

Smoke map for Wednesday night