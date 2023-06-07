Air quality alert issued for Philadelphia as smoke from Canada moves through region

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A Code Orange Air Quality Alert is in effect for the Philadelphia region Wednesday as smoke from another Canadian wildfire moves through the area.

The alert means that air pollution concentrations within the region may become unhealthy for sensitive groups, including children, the elderly and people suffering from asthma, heart disease or other lung diseases.

The effects of air pollution can be minimized by avoiding strenuous activity.

On Tuesday night, plenty of residents in the Philadelphia area called 911 about smoke, haze and burning smell.

In Montgomery County, authorities received an influx of calls about the smoke odor moving through the region. Bucks County officials received the same calls from residents.

In Delaware County, video from CBS Philadelphia's Joe Holden shows smoke from the Canadian wildfires blanketing the lights at the Haverford Township municipal complex.

Smoke from Canadian wildfires has blanketed much of the Delaware Valley. You can see the haze in the lights at the Haverford Twp. municipal complex; it has also set off odor investigations all over the place and lots of calls for respiratory distress. @CBSPhiladelphia pic.twitter.com/JOvuEvv5ye — Joe Holden (@JoeHoldenCBS3) June 7, 2023

A map from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration shows the air quality in parts of the Philly region.

In Norristown, the air quality is considered moderate, according to the map. It's acceptable but may be a risk for people who are sensitive to air pollution.

Meanwhile, in the Lehigh Valley near Allentown, the air quality is currently considered "unhealthy," which means some people in the area may be harmed by the air quality.

NOAA

The smoke is moving through the area as multiple wildfires have burned in New Jersey, including one currently in Ocean County.