As negotiations continue between District Council 33, city of Philadelphia, here's what we know so far

After Philadelphia's AFSCME District Council 33 went on strike Tuesday, July 1, CBS News Philadelphia has published dozens of articles, videos and social media posts documenting the labor talks and what the city and union are saying about the strike.

DC 33 represents nearly 9,000 blue-collar city workers and is the city's largest blue-collar worker union. Members of DC 33 work within the sanitation and water departments, as well as in roles such as 911 dispatchers, crossing guards, morgue employees, airport staff and more.

If you haven't been following along or want a refresher, CBS News Philadelphia has been following these labor talks since 2024.

Here's a timeline of what we know about the last year leading up to the Philly union workers' strike.

October 17, 2024

DC 33 president Greg Boulware sends a letter to workers stating that the city of Philadelphia failed to put together a "comprehensive" proposal for union members. The proposal increased workers' paychecks on average by $50 per pay period, according to Boulware.

"Their proposal addresses none of the many other issues that our members face on a daily basis," Boulware wrote at the time. "This was NOT a good faith negotiation. It was 'Take this and be happy.'"

October 30, 2024

DC 33 workers protest outside

Tarik Jackson, a union worker, took aim at Philadelphia Mayor Cherelle Parker's "One Philly" messaging outside City Hall as workers marched the streets.

"This supposed to be 'One Philly,' right? We're not being treated like One Philly," Jackson said. "We all want to be treated the same way. We need good, decent pay. That's what we all out here for. We shouldn't have to work two jobs."

November 14, 2024

District Council 33 votes to authorize

November 22, 2024

DC 33 reaches a one-year contract extension with the city

June 10, 2025

DC 33 holds strike authorization vote, seeking an improved contract and changes to health care and pension plans.

June 12, 2025

DC 33 speaks out after authorizing a strike.

"It is our full intention to let the city of Philadelphia know that if we don't have an extension in place by the end of the term on June 30, we have every intention of walking out the door and making sure the city of Philadelphia understands how vital our people are," Boulware said.

June 26, 2025

DC 33 members meet to discuss plans

June 30, 2025

The city and DC 33 hold morning negotiations

DC 33 is seeking an 8% pay increase every year for four years and health care benefits for all employees.

DC 33 comes together for a solidarity rally at City Hall featuring chants and signs. The blue-collar union workers plan to strike at midnight.

The city holds a press conference reemphasizing its desire to stay at the table and negotiate a plan. They also reiterate their contingency plans if a strike were to occur, including trash drop-off locations and plans to send police officers to help staff the 911 dispatch center.

July 1, 2025

Philadelphia's largest blue-collar union goes on strike for the first time since 1986. There are no residential trash pickup services

Mayor Parker reiterates her four-year contract offer of about 3% each year, for a total of 13%. Sixty-three trash drop-off locations are set up for residents to get rid of their garbage on their designated trash day.

July 2, 2025

Day two of the strike ensues, and trash piles grow in Philadelphia at temporary dump sites established by the city. The city and union reenter negotiations but leave without a new contract.

A judge orders

Union members refuse to accept a deal less than a 5% pay increase each year.

Members are also accused of vandalism and disorderly conduct. Striking union member Carnell Wilder is arrested for slashing the tires

Philadelphians begin to grow tired of the growing trash at drop-off sites.

July 3, 2025

July 4, 2025

"I've communicated with the mayor multiple times. I know she has put an aggressive package on the table. I believe the best package that's been put on the table in decades," Shapiro said. "I have confidence in Mayor Parker to see this through and to find a way to resolve these differences, to pay a fair wage, and to ensure the good people of Philadelphia get the benefits of the great work that DC 33 members provide our city every day."

Jazmine Sullivan headliner Wawa Welcome America concert, states that she will also not perform, following LL Cool J's announcement a day earlier.

July 5, 2025

By Sydney-Leigh Brockington