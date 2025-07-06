Philadelphia strike hits Day 6 as negotiations between District Council 33, Parker administration pause again

As strike hits Day 6, Philadelphians hope it comes to an end soon

Negotiations between the Parker administration and AFSCME District Council 33, Philadelphia's largest municipal workers' union, are paused once again on Sunday as the strike continues on Day 6.

DC 33 and the Parker administration negotiated for hours on Saturday but were unable to reach an agreement.

There's been no word on when the two sides will return to the negotiating table. DC 33 represents multiple city departments, including police dispatchers, sanitation workers and more.

Saturday's talks between DC 33 and the Parker administration marked the second time the two have met amid the strike, which has left trash piling on city streets.

Before Saturday, the two sides met last Wednesday into Thursday. Talks lasted nearly 12 hours before they walked away without an agreement.

The strike has led the city to file court injunctions to bring some employees back to work, and two sanitation workers were injured in a hit-and-run while picketing last week.

What is DC 33 asking for amid Philadelphia strike?

DC 33 is fighting for higher wages and health care benefits for all members.

Mayor Cherelle Parker and city officials have said they offered DC 33 a 13% pay increase over four years.

DC 33 President Greg Boulware has disputed the 13% offer that Parker has touted as historic.

Parker and the city had proposed a three-year deal with a 2.75% increase in the first year, with 3% raises each of the next two years.

According to Boulware, the deal includes the extension with the 5% salary increase that the two sides agreed to in November 2024.

"This 13% ideology needs to go. If the mayor wanted to hold onto that position, then the mayor and her team should have signed the four-year deal that we asked for back in the fall," Boulware said last week. "They asked for the one-year extension. Not us. You can't lump that in now with this current term of negotiation. That's not how things work."

DC 33 President Greg Boulware (left) and Philadelphia Mayor Cherelle Parker (right).

Boulware has previously said the union has set its plateau number at 5% over three years and added the city is currently at 8.75%.

Before meeting on Saturday, Boulware said they made some compromises to their proposal to the city, but it's unclear what those changes were.

"The last several changes we've made to our proposal have been significant in many different ways," Boulware said, "and we don't feel like the city is budging at all. My men and women are out on this line to see substantial change in regard to their wages."

Trash continues to pile in Philadelphia, with city workers on strike

The trash piles in Philly have gotten so high on some corners that residents have begun to call them "ParkerPiles" on Reddit.

Last week, a mountain of trash was seen in Northeast Philly's Mayfair neighborhood, and it had an "unbelievable" stench, one resident said. The pile of trash was so large that it forced the city to tape it off before it was cleaned up.

Along Market Street in West Philly, another massive pile of trash was spotted, and it's frustrating nearby residents.

A massive pile of trash spotted along Market Street in West Philadelphia. CBS News Philadelphia

"It's so bad out here, I don't know what to do," Andre Morgan said. "Just riding down, the street, the smells. And the weather next week is coming, it's going to be so hot out, so it's really going to be crazy."

Amid the strike, the city established 63 temporary drop-off locations for residents to dispose of their trash.

Philadelphia strike impacts Wawa Welcome America

Wawa Welcome America went on during the strike, but the Fourth of July event along Benjamin Parkway was missing its two headliners: LL Cool J and Philadelphia native Jazmine Sullivan.

LL Cool J and Sullivan each pulled out of performing on the Parkway, citing the ongoing strike.

"There's absolutely no way that I can perform, cross a picket line, and pick up money when I know that people are out there fighting for a living wage," LL Cool J said in an Instagram post on July 3.

Sullivan said she was choosing to "stand with Philly's DC33" in her announcement to remove herself from the event.

With LL Cool and Sullivan not performing, Wawa Welcome America featured Álvaro Díaz, JoJo, as well as Mr. HOLLYWOOD DJ and DJ Ghost & Friends.