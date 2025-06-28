Philadelphia, city's largest blue-collar workers union to continue talks Sunday as strike looms, union says

The clock is ticking as we get closer to a Tuesday deadline when Philadelphia's largest city workers union is preparing to strike.

Negotiations did not happen Saturday, but AFSCME District Council 33 says negotiations are set to continue Sunday. Thousands of workers from the union plan to walk off the job if an agreement can't be reached.

Rec center programs, trash pickup and 911 dispatch could all be affected, among other services.

As families celebrated community and culture at the annual Wadsworth Day festival, the looming strike was on the minds of many people.

"They should be working hard night and day to get hard-working city workers a good, honest contract," said James Royster, who lives in Mount Airy.

"I think we really got to be concerned about this clock ticking, first of all, and I really would like to see no strike, but I understand both sides of the table," said Donna Payne, who also lives in Mount Airy.

Union wants higher pay, health care benefits

District Council 33 represents some 9,000 city workers in services handled by the Sanitation Department, Water Department, Police Dispatch, Streets Department and maintenance at the airport.

The union is fighting for higher pay and health care benefits. The workers plan to strike on Tuesday morning if an agreement is not reached.

In a post on social media, the union stated, "The lack of progress on critical matters such as fair wages and comprehensive healthcare benefits remains a significant concern. These issues are at the core of our negotiations, and we are committed to ensuring they are not overlooked."

On Saturday morning, Mayor Cherelle Parker said in a video on social media that her administration proposed a deal to increase workers' pay by more than 12% over her term. She called it the largest one-term pay increase from any mayor in more than three decades. She added that health care coverage would not be taken away.

CBS News Philadelphia caught up with Parker at Wadsworth Day to ask about the ongoing negotiations.

"I know that District Council 33 and my administration, they are at the table communicating and they are talking consistently, and we're doing our best to reach some much-needed compromise, and we're trying to get to yes for the benefit of the people of our great city. Thank you so much," Parker said.

CBS News Philadelphia asked if any contingency plans were being made, but the mayor didn't answer that question.

If an agreement is not reached, the strike would start at 12:01 a.m. Tuesday morning, which is only days before the city's Wawa Welcome America July Fourth Festival.

Residents worry about trash piling up

Donna Payne remembers the last time the union went on strike in 1986, when mountains of uncollected trash lined city streets.

"That was not pretty, so I remember taking the trash to a place on Bellefield Avenue, and it was really rather disgusting," Payne said.

With talks set to resume Sunday, union workers are also planning a rally at City Hall on Monday.