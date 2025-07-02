Man arrested after vandalism incident at Philadelphia Gas Works, police say

Carnell Wilder was arrested Tuesday morning in connection with a vandalism incident in which he allegedly slashed the tires of a Philadelphia Gas Works digger loader, Philadelphia police said.

The incident comes after District Council 33, Philadelphia's largest blue-collar union, which employs about 9,000 city workers, went on strike Tuesday. The strike has caused a stoppage of trash pickup, closures of some city pools and more. Negotiations between Philadelphia city officials and District Council 33 members are still underway.

Wilder, 59, is being charged with possession of an instrument of crime, criminal mischief and institutional vandalism, according to police.

The incident occurred just before 9 a.m. on the 3900 block of Ford Road in West Philadelphia. Wilder allegedly approached a Philadelphia Gas Works employee who was operating a digger loader and asked, "Why aren't you striking?"

Wilder proceeded to stab the rear left tire of the loader with a knife, injuring his hand in the process. He was transported by Penn Fire Department Medics to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center, where he was treated for his injury.

He has since been transferred to the Police Detention Unit. The investigation is still underway and being conducted by detectives.

By Sydney-Leigh Brockington