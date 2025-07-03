LL Cool J says he won't perform at Wawa Welcome America until Philadelphia strike ends

LL Cool J won't perform in the Wawa Welcome America Fourth of July Concert on Benjamin Franklin Parkway on Friday, saying he won't "cross a picket line" amid the ongoing strike in Philadelphia involving the city's largest municipal workers' union.

"Yo, so, I understand there's a lot going on in Philadelphia right now, and I never, ever, ever want to disappoint my fans, especially Philadelphia, y'all mean too much to me," LL Cool J said in a post on Instagram on Thursday night. "But there's absolutely no way that I can perform, cross a picket line, and pick up money when I know that people are out there fighting for a living wage. I'm not doing that, you know what I'm saying? I've been coming to Philly my whole life, you know? I have respect for the city, you know what I'm saying? Of course, I hope, I hope, I hope that the mayor and the city can make a deal, I hope it works out. I'm still going to come to Philly in case it works out. I'm going to be in town, y'all. I'm just letting you know, I'm not going to cross a picket line and perform for money when people are hurt. That's it, so I love y'all. I'm on my way to Philly. Peace and love."

LL Cool J was a headliner for the annual event along the Parkway with Philadelphia native Jazmine Sullivan.

Philadelphia's largest blue-collar union, AFSCME District Council 33, have been on strike for three days as trash continues to pile up around the city. The union represents trash collectors, police dispatchers and more. Union leaders are fighting for higher wages as well as health care benefits for all members.

"LL Cool J's decision to stand in solidarity with the labor movement by choosing not to cross a picket line is a powerful testament to his respect for workers' rights," DC 33 President Greg Boulware wrote in a statement. "His actions highlight the importance of supporting those who strive for fair treatment and better working conditions. By prioritizing the dignity and respect of laborers over potential fan disappointment, LL Cool J sends a strong message about the value of unity and collective action. His support underscores the significance of the labor movement and its ongoing fight for justice and equity. We are grateful for his exemplary stance and the impact it has on raising awareness and fostering respect for working people everywhere. LL Cool J truly is the G.O.A.T.!"

Negotiations between DC 33 and the city paused on Thursday. Mayor Cherelle Parker said the city's negotiating team was willing to meet with DC 33, but union leadership declined. As of Thursday night, there was no scheduled time to return to the negotiating table.

"I want to be clear, Philadelphia: The city of Philadelphia cannot negotiate with itself," Parker said during an afternoon news conference outside the Philadelphia Museum of Art on Thursday.

"I will not put the fiscal stability of the City of Philadelphia in jeopardy for no one. If that means I'm a one-term mayor, so be it," Parker later added. "But the history books will say that Mayor Cherelle Parker did right by the blue-collar men and women of District Council 33."

CBS News Philadelphia has reached out Parker's office for comment, but we've yet to hear back.