2025 Wawa Welcome America in Philadelphia is back. Here's what to know about the 4th of July celebration.

The 2025 Wawa Welcome America returns for another year in Philadelphia. The 16-day festival, including the annual Fourth of July celebration, will have fan favorites and traditions everyone knows and loves.

Welcome America, Inc. announced updates and new events for the festival on Thursday, including a partnership with the Phillies and Philadelphia Soccer 2026, the return of Philly Pops, Wawa Hoagie Day and much more.

Pops on Independence, a 40-year tradition, is officially back with the No Name Pops returning back to Philly Pops. This will be the first time they will perform under the new name on July 3, at Independence National Historical Park under newly appointed Music Director, Chris Dragon.

Something new this year is the block party on June 22, partnered with the Phillies and Philadelphia Soccer 26 [FIFA World Cup 26]. The block party will be outside Citizens Bank Park and Lincoln Financial Field. It will feature a beer garden, food trucks, entertainment, activities and more.

"From the MLB All-Star Game and FIFA World Cup to the broader celebration of the 250th anniversary of our nation's founding, this is a once-in-a-generation opportunity to showcase Philadelphia's energy, passion, and pride," said Michael Harris, vice president of marketing and government affairs of the Phillies, in the release.

Ne-Yo and Kesha headlined the 2024 Wawa Welcome America festival. We don't know who will headline this year's festival yet, but an announcement is expected in May.

Fan-favorite events return at 2025 Wawa Welcome America

Concilio's Annual Hispanic Fiesta: The fiesta has a new location this year: LOVE Park. One of the city's largest celebrations of Latino culture brings everyone from friends to family and visitors. The event, filled with live music, dance, food, and community engagement, will have the proceeds support Concilio's Scholarship fund.

The U.S. Army Field Band & Soldiers' Chorus is back to honor soldiers and veterans at Independence Mall with musicians and artists in the Army. July 4th Concert and Fireworks: The yearly celebration will have the Celebration of Freedom Ceremony outside of Independence Hall and after, the Salute to Independence Parade. Continue the patriotism with a star-studded concert and the ultimate fireworks show.