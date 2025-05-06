Watch CBS News
LL Cool J, Jazmine Sullivan are Wawa Welcome America concert headliners

Joe Brandt
Joe Brandt has been a digital content producer for CBS News Philadelphia since 2022. He is a Temple University graduate and was born and raised in Pitman, NJ.
LL Cool J and Philadelphia native Jazmine Sullivan have been announced as headliners of the Wawa Welcome America Fourth of July concert.

Wawa Welcome America, Philadelphia's annual 16-day festival leading up to the Fourth of July, is less than two months away. 

The festival-ending concert will once again take place on the Benjamin Franklin Parkway before the fireworks on July 4.

Wawa Welcome America President Michael DelBene, Philadelphia Mayor Cherelle Parker and other officials spoke in a news conference on Tuesday morning.

Past headliners of the July 4th concert include Pitbull in 2018, Hall & Oates in 2007 and most recently, Ne-Yo and Kesha in 2024.

This is the last Wawa Welcome America before the massive 2026 celebrations for America's 250th anniversary. Other events in the festival have already been announced, including the Red, White and Blue To-Do, Wawa Hoagie Day and more.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

Joe Brandt

