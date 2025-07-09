Philadelphia municipal workers come to labor agreement with city, agree to end strike

Members of AFSCME District Council 33, Philadelphia's largest municipal union, came to an agreement with the city on Wednesday, ending a labor strike that began at midnight last Tuesday.

The union represents workers across multiple city departments, from police dispatchers and crossing guards to maintenance workers at Philadelphia International Airport, city sanitation workers who collect weekly trash pickups and many more.

DC 33 went on strike after negotiations with Mayor Cherelle Parker and her administration on a new contract broke down, with the union initially requesting 8% pay increases each year of a four-year deal, a 32% total increase. Parker and the city were offering 7% over three years, averaging out to 2.33% a year.

Parker had pointed out that the union received a 5% increase for the 2025 fiscal year after negotiations during her first year as mayor. Prior to the strike, she posted a video on social media saying she was prepared to increase union wages in her first term more than several other previous mayors.

"We need you, we need you, members of District Council 33," Parker said during a news conference.

Before the strike, DC 33 leadership had said the city's wage increase wasn't coming close to the wage increases the union sought. Parker had called her offer historic and urged members to accept.

As the week went on, talks stopped and started multiple times without coming to an agreement. Judges granted multiple city requests for court orders sending workers in some critical services, like the medical examiner's office, the Philadelphia Water Department and police dispatch, back to work.

The strike drew even more attention when, on the eve of the July 4 Wawa Welcome America concert on the Ben Franklin Parkway, headliner LL Cool J announced he was "not going to cross a picket line and perform for money while people are hurting," and pulled out of the show. News that fellow headliner Jazmine Sullivan followed suit broke on the day of the show.

Both sides returned to negotiations on Saturday, the fifth day of the strike, as trash piled up around several sites arranged for residents to drop it off.

