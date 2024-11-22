AFSCME District Council 33 reaches 1-year contract extension with city of Philadelphia

City of Philadelphia and AFSCME District Council 33 announce 1-year contract agreement for 2025

Philadelphia's largest municipal workers' union reached a one-year contract agreement with the city, union officials announced during a press conference Friday evening.

AFSCME District Council 33 President Greg Boulware signed off on the one-year extension with the city of Philadelphia. During the press conference, Boulware said the extension provides members with a raise that would help increase their workers' quality of life.

According to the mayor's office, the contract will be for the fiscal year 2025 and includes a 5% salary increase, a one-time bonus of $1,400 and other benefits.

However, this does not mean the union or the city is stepping away from the negotiation table. Boulware described the extension as a "stepping stone into the direction that we would like to see our members should be in."

District Council 33 was bargaining on behalf of more than 8,400 municipal employees in Philadelphia's streets, sanitation and water departments, and police dispatch among other agencies.

"Philadelphia continues to work because the members of District Council 33 do," Boulware said.

Boulware said District Council 33 and the city of Philadelphia will continue to push forward working on a long-term agreement that would bring some security for the union workers for the next several years to come. The journey towards the long-term agreement is expected to begin in January 2025, Boulware said.