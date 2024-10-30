Watch CBS News
Philadelphia's largest municipal workers union votes to authorize strike

Philadelphia's largest municipal workers union voted to authorize a strike on Wednesday at City Hall. 

Hundreds of District Council 33 members marched through the streets around City Hall in Center City after the union authorized a strike. 

District Council 33 represents more than 9,000 blue-collar workers, including sanitation workers. They're demanding a better contract and have been working without one since July. 

In a letter sent to workers on Oct. 17, District Council 33 president Greg Boulware said the city failed to put together a "comprehensive" proposal to benefit members of the union. The city's proposal would've only increased worker's paychecks on average by $50 per pay period, according to Boulware. 

"Their proposal addresses none of the many other issues that our members face on a daily basis," Boulware wrote at the time. "This was NOT a good faith negotiation. It was 'Take this and be happy.'" 

Kisha Ryan, a union worker, said the "cost of living in the city of Philadelphia is rising and our paychecks are not."

Tarik Jackson, another union worker, took aim at Philadelphia Mayor Cherelle Parker's "One Philly" messaging outside City Hall as workers marched the streets.

"This supposed to be 'One Philly,' right? We're not being treated like One Philly," Jackson said. "We all want to be treated the same way. We need good, decent pay. That's what we all out here for. We shouldn't have to work two jobs."

A spokesperson for Parker's administration said they're confident they'll be able to eventually come to an agreement with the union. 

"It's not our place to discuss the union's tactics or strategies," the spokesperson said. "We remain confident in what we've negotiated throughout this year with every other union representing our municipal workers, and we believe we will be able to find an amicable resolution with District Council 33's leadership and membership as well."    

It's unclear when a strike would happen. 

