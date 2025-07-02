Negotiations between DC 33, Philadelphia to resume as strike enters Day 2

Negotiations are back on between AFSCME District Council 33, Philadelphia's largest blue-collar union, and the Parker administration as the city workers' strike enters its second day Wednesday.

DC 33 told CBS News Philadelphia the union and Mayor Cherelle Parker's administration will return to the negotiating table on Wednesday, as trash is already piling up and frustration grows during the biggest walkout in the city in nearly four decades.

"Hopefully, they understand and they're empathic to our situation," DC 33 President Greg Boulware said, "and they understand that we're just asking them to side with us and show a sign of solidarity with us that our members have shown to Philadelphia for many, many years."

The union represents about 9,000 workers in essential services, including sanitation, in Philadelphia. Union leaders are fighting for higher wages — the union is seeking an 8% pay increase — and health care benefits for all members.

Parker and city officials claimed they've already offered DC 33 a 7% to 8% raise over four years.

On Tuesday night, a judge ordered over 200 employees, including police dispatchers and Water Department staff, to return to work amid the strike. The judge said the strike poses a serious risk to public health.

Approximately 200 Philadelphia Police Department officers have been taken off the streets to assist with answering 911 calls.

On Monday, the mayor asked Philadelphia residents to refrain from placing trash and recycling cans at the curb starting Tuesday. The city established 63 temporary drop-off locations for residents to dispose of their trash.

At one of the drop-off locations at 18th and Catharine streets, crews were spotted Wednesday morning loading garbage from the sidewalk and dumpster into a truck. Throughout the morning, people have been dumping their trash.

"Not everybody has a vehicle in Philadelphia. There are people who rely on public transportation. That's going to back up the whole street," Vu Lamb, who lives in Southwest Center City, said. "Right now, I'm seeing in my neighborhood, it's piling up already. If everybody can't contribute, it's going to be a problem."