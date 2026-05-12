The 2026 PGA Championship, by the numbers

The 2026 PGA Championship, one of four major championships on the PGA circuit, has returned to Aronimink Golf Club for the first time in more than 60 years.

It's no small feat bringing a marquee event like the PGA Championship to life, a fact Championship Director Jackie Endsley knows well.

Design planning for the tournament has been in the works for 36 months. As play gets underway, here's a look at the numbers around the 108th PGA Championship.

Total attendance

Approximately 200,000 people are expected to attend the PGA Championship from May 11-17.

Number of tourists

According to Endsley, about 66% of the people attending the tournament are not from the area. "So there will be quite a few tourists coming into Newtown Square and Philadelphia," she said.

Economic impact

The economic impact expected with the tournament is approximately $125 million. That number impacts Newtown Square, the Philadelphia region and southeastern Pennsylvania as a whole.

The PGA Shop at Aronimink CBS Philadelphia

Number of volunteers

The PGA Championship has 3,200 volunteers working at Aronimink this year.

"We couldn't run a championship without all 3,200 of them," Endsley said.

Construction at Aronimink

Two hundred and eight structures were built across the course grounds for the tournament.

Aronimink Golf Club in Newtown Square, Pennsylvania CBS Philadelphia

Number of players

There are 156 players competing at the 108th PGA Championship.

Prize money

The purse for the PGA Championship hasn't been announced yet. But in 2025, the event had a $19 million purse, and $3.42 million went to winner Scottie Scheffler.

Estimated viewership

An estimated 500 million people from 180 countries are expected to tune in to watch the PGA Championship.

CBS News Philadelphia will carry coverage of Round 3 and the Final Round starting at 1 p.m. on Saturday, May 16, and Sunday, May 17.