Aronimink Golf Club brought in help from across the globe before PGA Championship

It's a big summer for sports in Philadelphia, and one of the biggest events is the PGA Championship at Aronimink Golf Club.

The PGA Championship was last played at Aronimink Golf Club in 1962 and returns in May.

Two months from now, the best in the world will be teeing off in Newtown Square for the PGA Championship at Aronimink.

But Aronimink superintendent John Gosselin and a crew of hundreds were hard at work long before that, including through two snowstorms.

"In the fall, we prepped for it. We made applications to prevent things like snow mold, which happens with long periods of snow cover," Gosselin said. "And now that it's melted, the turf is in fantastic condition, so we're off to a great start."

Gosselin has been in charge of the beautiful course in Newtown Square for the last 20 years.

But for such an incredibly important event, Gosselin looked to all parts of the world for help.

"We have a really great team, and and on top of that, we're bringing in 80 or 90 volunteers from around the country, and as far away as Sweden, Dubai, Germany, Scotland," he said.

To be sure Aronimink is ready for names like Scottie Scheffler, Rory McIlroy, Colin Morikawa and more, the next two months are critical.

But with some prayers to the weather gods, Gosselin said the countdown is on.

"We're counting the days, and that's that's what gives a little anxiety," he said. "It's coming and they're gonna be here whether we're ready or not."