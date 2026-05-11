A look at the history of Aronimink Golf Club ahead of the PGA Championship

The 108th PGA Championship tees off on Thursday at Aronimink Golf Club in Delaware County, Pennsylvania.

One hundred fifty-six of the world's best golfers will have a chance to add their names to the history books.

David Penske, 82, a historian at Aronimink, said the golf club goes back to 1896.

"The history of this club goes back to three different locations," he said. "We started at 54th and Chester in West Philadelphia."

From there, the club stopped at Drexel Hill and then moved to Newtown Square in 1926, which is where the great golf course architect Donald Ross worked his magic.

Ross' work led to the club hosting numerous big-time events.

"We're the only club in America that's hosted the PGA Championship, the LPGA Championship, and the U.S. Senior Championship," Penske said.

With all those events come a bevy of trophies at Aronimink, but it's the next one history is waiting for.

"You can see the empty space, waiting for the arrival of this year," Penske said.