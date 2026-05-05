2026 PGA Championship: What to know about tickets, parking, players and more

The 2026 PGA Championship is set to bring some of the biggest names in golf to Delaware County for the first time in more than 60 years.

An estimated 200,000 people are expected to attend the tournament, one of the four major PGA championships, at Aronimink Golf Club in Newtown Square, Pennsylvania.

Whether you're planning to watch the golfers compete for the Wanamaker Trophy from the course grounds or at home, here's what you need to know about the 2026 PGA Championship.

When is the PGA Championship?

The 108th PGA Championship runs from Monday, May 11, until Sunday, May 17.

Practice rounds are May 11-13. Championship rounds are May 14-17.

Where is the PGA Championship?

The 2026 PGA Championship is being held at Aronimink Golf Club in Newtown Square, Pennsylvania.

The championship was last played at the course in 1962

A general view of the Wanamaker trophy on the 17th hole at the Aronimink Golf Club on June 2, 2025, in Newtown Square, Pennsylvania. Scott Taetsch/PGA of America via Getty Images

Where can I watch the PGA Championship?

Coverage of the PGA Championship practice rounds will air on the Golf Channel. Coverage of Rounds 1 and 2 on May 14 and 15 will air on ESPN.

CBS will carry coverage of Round 3 and the Final Round starting at 1 p.m. on Saturday, May 16, and Sunday, May 17.

Are PGA Championship tickets still available?

Tickets for the practice rounds on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday are still available for purchase.

Championship+ tickets for Thursday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday through the PGA are sold out, but verified resale tickets can be purchased on SeatGeek, the official resale ticket provider for the event.

Practice round tickets start at $99, and parking passes start at $25.

Is parking available at the PGA Championship?

On-site parking is not available, but two pre-paid parking lots are open during PGA Championship week. The Red Lot is located at Delaware County Community College, and the Blue Lot is located at the Delaware County Veterans Memorial. Drivers must purchase a parking pass (1 per vehicle) to access the lots.

Shuttles will transport visitors from the parking lots to Aronimink Golf Club. Shuttles run during the following hours:

Monday, May 11 - Wednesday, May 13: 7:30 a.m. - 7 p.m.

Thursday, May 14 - Friday, May 15: 5:45 a.m. - 8:30 p.m.

Saturday, May 16 - Sunday, May 17: 6:45 a.m. - 8:30 p.m.

Attendees planning to use a ride-hailing service must use the pickup and drop-off location at the PGA Championship's official rideshare lot, located at 15 Campus Boulevard in Newtown Square.

A shuttle will then bring visitors to and from the rideshare entrance at the course. Shuttles run during the following hours:

Monday, May 11 - Wednesday, May 13: 7:30 a.m. - 7 p.m.

Thursday, May 14 - Friday, May 15: 5:45 a.m. - 8:30 p.m.

Saturday, May 16 - Sunday, May 17: 6:45 a.m. - 8:30 p.m.

Shuttle service will also be available to and from the SEPTA Paoli Train Station on the Paoli/Thorndale Line.

Shuttles will bring visitors to the main spectator entrance during the following hours:

Monday, May 11 - Wednesday, May 13: 7:30 a.m. - 7 p.m.

Thursday, May 14 - Friday, May 15: 5:45 a.m. - 8:30 p.m.

Saturday, May 16 - Sunday, May 17: 6:45 a.m. - 8:30 p.m.

SEPTA is adding additional train service in both directions during PGA week. On weekdays, SEPTA is adding five extra trains, which will run every 30 minutes. On the weekend, there will be nine extra trains that run every 60 minutes.

What is the bag policy at Aronimink Golf Club?

Only small bags under 10x10x10 inches and diaper bags are permitted inside the PGA Championship. Strollers and umbrellas are also allowed.

Backpacks, drawstring bags, bags larger than 10x10x10 inches, oversized chairs, drones, outside food and beverages and weapons of any kind are not permitted.

PGA Championship bag policy PGA

Who is playing at the PGA Championship?

The Field List for the 2026 PGA Championship currently includes 154 players and is made up of PGA Champions, Major Champions and PGA of America Golf Pros.

As of May 5, two spots are being held for the winners of the Myrtle Beach Classic and Truist Championship.

Among the players confirmed for this year are 2026 Masters champion Rory McIlroy, Bryson DeChambeau, Brooks Koepka, Hideki Matsuyama, Shane Lowry, Collin Morikawa, Jon Rahm, Scottie Scheffler, Jordan Spieth, Justin Thomas and Justin Rose.