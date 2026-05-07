2026 PGA Championship at Aronimink Golf Club to bring "significant economic boost" to Delaware County

Delaware County businesses are preparing for all the action before the 2026 PGA Championship comes to Aronimink Golf Club.

Stylists at Nicholas Sebastian Salon and Spa are cramming in extra appointments. The Newtown Square business on Route 252 will close for part of next week because of the PGA Championship.

"We run on a very strict half-hour schedule," owner Nick Scamuffa said. "There's no way we would keep time for 200 appointments. We decided to close from Wednesday through Saturday."

Scamuffa said while his staff will get an unexpected break, he'll try his hand at another business. He has a spacious parking lot and has been taking reservations with the 200,000 extra people set to be in the area for the PGA Championship.

"I'm learning to be a parking attendant," he said.

The lot is about three-tenths of a mile from Aronimink.

"A lot of interest," Scamuffa said. "Fielding more calls about that than hair these days."

A half-mile away at Finley Catering inside the Ivy at Ellis Preserve, the crew is setting up for a weekend's worth of weddings.

"We're prepped and ready to go," owner Tom Finley said. "We have a lot of security involved."

Finley said other than all the expected traffic, the demand for hotel rooms was off the charts.

"We were able to lock down a lot of hotel rooms prior to PGA grabbing them up to take care of our guests coming in from out of town," Finley said. "We locked down 180 rooms prior."

Whatever businesses decide to do next week, the PGA in Newtown Square is expected to be an economic shot in the arm for Delaware County.

"An event like this brings a significant economic boost to the area," said Trish McFarland, who is the president of the Delaware County Chamber of Commerce.

McFarland's team has been planning for the PGA Championship for years.

"The small businesses embracing the traffic and extra visibility are really going to benefit, whether through extra hours, promotions, just welcoming people into the community," she said.

Back at Ellis Preserve, those in the game of hustle and bustle said next week in Newtown Square will be like the Jersey Shore on the Fourth of July.

"We have 11 events next week," Finley said. "We don't want to make anyone nervous, but we're going to be busier, a lot busier than you see now and it's ever been."