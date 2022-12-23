Temperatures to drastically drop, wind advisory in effect

Temperatures to drastically drop, wind advisory in effectget the free app
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- It's going to be another messy travel day ahead of the Christmas holiday. As a powerful winter storm moves through the region, temperatures are going to drastically drop.
Travelers, and last-minute shoppers, should bundle up as an arctic front is expected to bring bitter conditions to the area.
The region is under a NEXT Weather Alert through Saturday.
The cold front is expected to arrive mid-morning, and throughout the day Friday, temperatures are expected to drop more than 40 degrees.
Wind will be a major area of concern as gusts could reach 50 mph and by the evening wind chills will fall below zero. Overnight, the wind chill could reach -10 degrees in Philadelphia and -25 degrees in the Poconos.
At one point, there was a chance the Philadelphia region could see a white Christmas, but those hopes were dashed in favor of a warmer system bringing heavy rain and strong winds prior to a brutal Arctic blast.
While it likely won't be a snowy Christmas, it will certainly feel like winter, with high temperatures Saturday and Sunday only in the 20s.
The last time Christmas Day was in the 20s was in the year 2000.
This is setting up to be the coldest Christmas in over 20 years.
Wind will be major concern as arctic air blasts region
As arctic air will take over the Philadelphia region, bringing dangerously cold temperatures and high winds. A wind advisory is in effect from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Friday as gusts could reach up to 50 mph in some areas.
A wind chill advisory is also in effect from 6 a.m. Friday through 10 a.m. Saturday. Feels-like wind chills will reach -10 in Philadelphia and -25 in the Poconos.
Frostbite can occur on bare skin in as little as 30 minutes. Be sure to stay bundled up if you have to head out in this weather.
Holiday travelers navigating messy conditions in Philadelphia
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Many travelers are dealing with messy conditions and travel and it is not ideal. They are trying to battle it out in the rain to make it to their holiday destinations.
As the windshield wipers move back and forth, drivers are dealing with puddling on the roadways, fog, and downright messy conditions.
Even though the rain has arrived in the Philadelphia region, some drivers re-arranged their plans to beat what's coming Friday.
AAA says holiday travel projections are expected to reach near pre-pandemic levels. They say 1.3 million Philadelphia area residents will travel 50 miles or more this end-of-the-year holiday season.
90% of them plan to drive, paying the lowest gas prices since October 2021.
And from the ground to the air, AAA says 88,000 Philly area travelers chose to fly.
Philadelphia International Airport is trying to navigate delays and cancellations.
Thursday and Friday are their busiest days before Christmas.
AAA says as the temperatures plummet, make sure you check your tires and battery and have an emergency kit before you hit the road.
Weather causing travel headaches at Philadelphia International Airport
The weather is causing a travel nightmare. Lines are long, and flight cancellations and delays are piling up, disrupting one of the year's busiest travel days. And on top of that, some travelers are headed south for the Eagles-Cowboys game.
Last minute holiday shopping at Cherry Hill Mall
CHERRY HILL, N.J. (CBS) - Thursday's relentless rain didn't stop people in South Jersey from running out to do last-minute holiday shopping.
At the Cherry Hill Mall, hundreds of families packed into stores to buy last-minute gifts for their families, braving steady downpours in the parking lot.
"It's crazy," Antionette Williams said. "But still got to get out of here and get the last-minute shopping."
Shoppers also crowded the Wegmans in Cherry Hill to purchase groceries for their families a few days before Christmas.
"It's different," Mary Ekeabu said about the rain. "It's crazy but because it's the festive season, you have to do what you have to do."
Due to the slick roads, police departments are urging drivers to slow down and maintain enough following distance from the cars in front of them.
These schools are closed or changing schedules due to weather
The following schools in our region are closed or dismissing early on Friday, Dec. 23, 2022 due to inclement weather.
Pennsylvania
Montgomery County
- Abington School District - closing early
- Lower Merion Township schools - closed
- Lower Moreland Township School District - early dismissal times moved up 30 minutes
- Mastery Philadelphia Schools - closed
- Perkiomen Valley School District - closed
- Pottsgrove School District - closed
- Jenkintown School District - 9:40 a.m. dismissal for middle/high schools; 10 a.m. dismissal for elementary
- Springfield Township - 11:15 a.m. dismissal for elementary; 10:25 a.m. dismissal for middle/high schools
- Spring-Ford Area School District - virtual instruction day
- Upper Perkiomen School District - virtual
Philadelphia County
- School District of Philadelphia - virtual
Chester County
- Octorara Area School District - transportation canceled
- Twin Valley School District - closed
Bucks County
- Bucks County Intermediate Schools - virtual
- Council Rock School District - closed
- Pennridge School District - closed
New Jersey
Camden County
- Mastery Camden Schools - closed
Philadelphia Zoo cancels LumiNature due to weather
The Philadelphia Zoo says it will cancel Thursday's and Friday's LumiNature events because of the weather. The zoo refers to alternative dates next week and requests that visitors make reservations for the next week at philadelphiazoo.org/luminature.
Philadelphia schools go virtual amid inclement weather
The School District of Philadelphia is moving all classes to 100% virtual Friday as temperatures drop and slick roads are possible.
All district buildings and offices will be closed, and students will be taking Chromebooks home to log on to virtual class.
All afterschool and extracurricular activities are canceled Friday, the district said in a statement.
The five COVID-19 testing sites across the district will remain open from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Temperature drop warning: Bring your coat!
By 4 p.m. Friday, we'll have temperatures that feel like the single digits in our region. Overnight and into Saturday, it could feel as cold as negative 11 degrees Fahrenheit.
But for early risers, it's going to feel unseasonably warm for a bit on Friday, approaching 60 degrees Fahrenheit. If you're leaving early on Friday, the NEXT Weather team has a warning for you: bring your coat when you leave the house!
The air temperature will feel mild in the early morning. But after the early morning hours Friday, a blast of Arctic air will move in.
If you leave home without a jacket, you could be caught in extremely cold temperatures.
Thursday travel: 3 things to watch out for
Wind has been blowing and rain has been falling across our region since this morning. We've also seen sleet, freezing rain and snow in some areas.
Here are 3 things you need to know:
- The wind and rain will pick up in the afternoon, and the heaviest rain will fall between 5 p.m. and 9 p.m.
- The strongest winds will happen late Thursday night through Friday night.. Gusts are expected between 30-50 mph
- Between 1 to 3 inches of rain could fall through late Thursday night. Flood watches have been issued for our area.
How to keep your car cold-weather ready in winter storm
Depending on where you are headed, the winter storm could cancel flights and possibly even close roads in some states. The bitter cold could do a number on your car, especially as many people hit the road for the holidays.
Above, CBS Philadelphia's Ryan Hughes gives you some tips for keeping your car ready to go in the cold weather.
Holiday travelers arrive at PHL Airport
The travel rush is in full swing as holiday travelers pack Philadelphia International Airport in hopes of arriving at their destinations before the winter storm impacts their travel.
CBS3 reporter Wakisha Bailey was at the airport this morning where long lines were forming at TSA security checkpoints, but we were told it was only taking about 15 minutes to get through.
National Weather Service adds warnings for our region
The National Weather Service issued gale warnings for the Delaware and New Jersey coasts Thursday morning ahead of the winter storm.
The strongest winds are expected Friday.
A Winter Weather Advisory was issued Thursday including the following counties until 1 p.m.:
- Lehigh
- Carbon
- Northampton
- Monroe
All or part of the following counties are under a flood watch from NWS Thursday afternoon through Friday:
Pennsylvania
- Delaware County
- Philadelphia County
- Parts of Chester County
- Parts of Montgomery County
- Bucks County
- Lehigh County
- Carbon County
- Northampton County
- Monroe County
New Jersey
- Salem County
- Gloucester County
- Camden County
- Parts of Burlington County
Delaware
- New Castle County
The following counties in our region are under a Coastal Flood Advisory for Friday, December 23:
New Jersey
- Salem County
- Cumberland County
- Cape May County
- Atlantic County
- Parts of Burlington County
- Ocean County
Delaware
- Sussex County
- Kent County
- New Castle County
"Code Blue" issued in Montgomery County
Dangerously cold temperatures are expected when a blast of arctic air hits our region Friday.
Montgomery County declared a "Code Blue" from Friday, December 23 through Tuesday, December 27.
The cold weather could threaten people without shelter or without adequate heating.
How to help your neighbor during a Code Blue
- Check on elderly folks to ensure their homes have proper heating.
- Call 911 if someone needs immediate assistance.
- If you or someone you know needs shelter from the cold, Montco residents can call Your Way Home at 211 or text their ZIP code to 898211.
Utility companies prep for winter storm
Utility companies are preparing for a winter storm with high winds that could impact holiday travel and potentially cause power outages.
The storm Thursday night into Friday is expected to bring heavy rain and strong winds that could bring down trees and impact power lines.
Safety tips if your power goes out
If you experience flooding, your heating system should be checked by a professional before running it.
Make sure you have proper ventilation if you need to run a gasoline powered generator. Don't run them in an enclosed space like a garage, or you could get carbon monoxide poisoning.
If you need to clear ice from your gas meter, be careful not to damage the meter, as this could cause a leak.