Winter storm throwing wrench into holiday travel in Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Before that bitter blast arrives in the Delaware Valley, we could see major disruptions at airports as millions of people get ready to leave their homes for the holidays. Cancellations and delays are expected.

CBS3 saw long lines and they are expected to get even longer over the next few days. And with that major storm coming, some airlines are offering waivers as travelers scramble to change their flights.

The long line of travelers snaking through security inside Philadelphia International Airport started building early Wednesday morning.

"It's a little chaotic, but I think as long as we get through security and get to our gate we should be good," Elena Calcutt said.

PHL says around 980,000 passengers are expected to pass through the airport between now and Jan. 3. But a major winter storm and the bitter cold are expected to wreak havoc on holiday travel.

"We're looking at windows of when we might have to be ready with crews to treat the runways and treat the roadways and have deicing equipment ready to go," Heather Redfern, an airport spokesperson, said.

But travelers like Darlene Giovinisci are trying to beat the storm. She was set to fly to Colorado on Thursday to visit her son.

"Well, we moved our flying date up a day to avoid the storms," Giovinisci said.

"We know that the airlines, some of them, have issued waivers for people who are flexible and can make changes to their flights," Redfern said.

So now the rush is on and some families are trying to get home before the weather moves in and the cancellations start to pile up.

"Very thankful. I'm trying to get home. Sad to leave my family, but I'm ready to get home," Connor Calcutt said.

Thursday and Friday are set to be the busiest days at the airport before Christmas.

With the storm coming, the airport says everyone should check their flight status ahead of time to make sure they're not delayed or canceled.