Winter storm nears Philadelphia region, travel impacts possible

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- It's going to be a messy commute for anyone traveling ahead of the Christmas holiday. A powerful winter storm is expected to move through the Philadelphia region Thursday and Friday.
Rain is forecasted to begin around 9 a.m. Thursday and will get heavier later in the afternoon.
At one point, there was a chance the Philadelphia region could see a white Christmas, but those hopes have largest been dashed in favor of a warmer system bringing heavy rain and strong winds prior to a brutal arctic blast.
Here's the projected lineup over the next three days.
Thursday: Rain and Wind
Friday: Arctic Front and Drastic Drop
Saturday: Bitter Blast
While it likely won't be a snowy Christmas, it will certainly feel like winter, with high temperatures Saturday and Sunday only in the 20s.
The last time Christmas Day was in the 20s was in the year 2000.
This is setting up to be the coldest Christmas in over 20 years.
Utility companies prep for winter storm
Utility companies are preparing for a winter storm with high winds that could impact holiday travel and potentially cause power outages.
The storm Thursday night into Friday is expected to bring heavy rain and strong winds that could bring down trees and impact power lines.
Safety tips if your power goes out
If you experience flooding, your heating system should be checked by a professional before running it.
Make sure you have proper ventilation if you need to run a gasoline powered generator. Don't run them in an enclosed space like a garage, or you could get carbon monoxide poisoning.
If you need to clear ice from your gas meter, be careful not to damage the meter, as this could cause a leak.