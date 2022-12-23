PHL Airport cancellations, delays impacting holiday travel

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Cancellations and delays are a traveler's worst nightmare -- especially when it's two days before Christmas. And that's just what some passengers are dealing with at Philadelphia International Airport on Friday.

A large winter storm that has been moving across the United States is creating issues. CBS3's Ross DiMattei counted more than four dozen cancellations and more than one dozen delays Friday morning at PHL Airport.

Many of the flights impacted are to midwest cities, like Chicago, Detroit and Denver.

Weather across the U.S. is impacting travel at #PHLAirport. Be sure to check with your airline for current flight status. pic.twitter.com/DgEHrdtTdy — PHLAirport (@PHLAirport) December 23, 2022

TSA lines were busy during the early morning hours, but by 7 a.m. travelers were moving right along, getting through in about three to eight minutes.

"We seem to be moving right along," Dawn Ingalls-Harriot said. "No complaints."

The last minute holiday travel rush is on at @PHLAirport, especially ahead of a major winter storm! I’ll have the latest on cancellations and delays all morning on @CBSPhiladelphia pic.twitter.com/n50hmH1UdP — Ross DiMattei CBS-3 (@RossDiMattei) December 23, 2022

CBS Philadelphia spoke to some travelers who made last-minute changes to avoid the storm.

"We were supposed to leave tomorrow instead we left today," one traveler said.

Another traveler tells us they bought their tickets back in November and the weather isn't something they can control. So they'll be making the best out of it.

Of the 1.3 million Philadelphia area residents expected to travel this weekend, 90% are planning to drive to their destination.

The good news is they will pay the lowest gas prices we've seen since October of last year. The bad news, they'll probably be dealing with rainy, foggy, messy conditions on the way.

AAA suggests you check your tires and your battery, and make sure to pack an emergency kit before you hit the road.

If you're headed to the airport to catch a flight, be sure to check the status of your flight on the departure board before you leave. Be sure to get there two hours before for any domestic flight or three hours ahead of time for any international flight.