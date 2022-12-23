Shoppers fight cold to get last-minute gifts in Ardmore

ARDMORE, Pa. (CBS) – The cold weather did not stop last-minute shoppers ahead of the holiday weekend. Regardless of the chilly temps and snow, shoppers could be seen running in and out of stores in Suburban Square and several local businesses in Ardmore.

"This is the last day that I have because I'm working this weekend as a nurse," Alyssa Sucher, of Rosemont, said.

Sucher is just one of countless shoppers bundled up and braving the conditions. She's making sure to cross off every gift on her list before Christmas.

"I was able to get the articles of clothing that I needed and I'm hoping to get some casual wear for my two sons and daughter," Sucher said.

This is the first holiday season for Faherty brand after opening about six months ago.

"We're really building our brand in the area so we're making a lot of connections, Shira Chapracki, Faherty brand store leader, said. "We're seeing a lot of regulars come in."

And regardless of the wet roads, the store has been busy.

"Yesterday and today have been super busy despite the weather," Chapracki said. "Everyone's in a good mood. The holidays are coming and it's been actually really nice."

While little ones are embracing the conditions, others are taking cover inside warm cars.

"Get out there, get the job done, make your children happy," Sucher said.