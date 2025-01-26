Eagles vs. Commanders: NFC championship game live updates and more
The Philadelphia Eagles and Washington Commanders will go head-to-head in the NFC championship game today with a one-way ticket to Super Bowl LIX in New Orleans on the line.
The No. 2 seed Eagles and No. 6 Commanders will kick off at 3 p.m. at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, with the game airing on FOX.
The winner of today's game will represent the NFC in the Super Bowl against the Buffalo Bills or Kansas City Chiefs. The Bills-Chiefs kick off in the AFC championship game at 6:30 p.m. on CBS.
The Eagles are making their ninth NFC title game appearance in franchise history—and eighth since 2000. The Commanders are in their seventh conference championship game, but it's their first in 33 years.
Today will be the second time Philadelphia and Washington have faced each other in the playoffs. In 1990, the Commanders beat the Birds, 20-6, in the wild-card round.
The Birds and Commanders split their regular-season series, with both teams winning at home.
Jalen Hurts, who injured his knee in the Eagles' divisional-round win over the Los Angeles Rams, is good to go for the NFC title game.
Cam Jurgens, who is dealing with a back injury, is active but will not start. Landon Dickerson is expected to start at center and Tyler Steen will start at left guard. Jurgens is likely to serve as a backup or on an emergency basis.
Follow our live blog below for updates.
Eagles force first turnover of game
The Eagles' defense forced the first turnover of the game after Saquon Barkley sent the Linc into a frenzy.
After Washington wide receiver Dyami Brown caught a pass from quarterback Jayden Daniels, Eagles linebacker Zack Baun punched the ball out of his hands and forced a fumble. Safety Reed Blankenship then fell on the ball to recover it.
The Eagles took over with great field position at midfield.
Saquon Barkley scores TD on first play
Saquon Barkley wasted no time finding the end zone against the Commanders after they took the lead.
Barkley scored on a 60-yard touchdown run on a toss to make it a 7-3 game with 7:39 left in the first quarter.
The long touchdown runs have become common in Barkley's first season with the Eagles. He had two long touchdown runs in last weekend's divisional-round win over the Rams.
Washington settles for FG on first drive
The Washington Commanders got on the board first in the NFC championship against the Eagles.
Zane Gonzalez booted in a 34-yard field goal to make it 3-0 over the Eagles with 7:57 left in the first quarter after an 18-play drive where the Commanders converted on fourth down twice.
Head coach Dan Quinn had a chance to go for it on 4th-and-3 from Philadelphia's 16-yard line but decided to settle for a field goal. They went 2-for-2 on fourth down on the drive and went 2-for-5 on third down.
Former Eagles Olamide Zaccheaus and Zach Ertz each had two catches on the opening drive.
Eagles inactives today: Jurgens active but unlikely to play
Eagles center Cam Jurgens is active for Philadelphia's NFC championship game against the Washington Commanders today.
Jurgens, who is dealing with an injured back, worked out on the field but isn't expected to play. Landon Dickerson practiced at center this week and took snaps before the game. Dickerson is expected to start at center, with Tyler Steen at left guard.
Here are the rest of the Eagles' inactives.
Philadelphia's sweetheart is all business at the Linc
WR DeVonta Smith dons turtle neck and loafers
QB Jalen Hurts arrives at the Linc
NEXT Weather forecast for NFC championship game
At kickoff, temperatures will reach a seasonable range in the low 40s, with a wind chill in the mid-30s.
NEXT Weather Meteorologist Andrew Kozak has your latest game-day forecast.
Foles named Eagles Honorary Captain for NFC championship
Super Bowl-winning quarterback Nick Foles was named Eagles' honorary captain for the NFC championship game.
The newly retired Eagle said he's excited to be back at the Linc and watch the team play, especially because of his fond memories during the NFC championship game in 2018.
"There was nothing ever like it," Foles said. "I've never experienced anything like that in my life. It was amazing."
So he asked fans to do the same on Sunday, six years later, against the Commanders.
"Bring the energy, be rowdy, yell those Eagles chants, and of course, fly Eagles fly," he said.
Where can you watch the Eagles game?
The NFC title game will air on FOX. The game can also be streamed on NFL+ on your phone or tablet. Fans can also listen to the game by tuning into SportsRadio 94WIP.
What time is the Eagles game today?
The NFC championship game between the Philadelphia Eagles and Washington Commanders kicks off at 3 p.m. at Lincoln Financial Field.
Sunday's game will also mark the first time since 1986 that two NFC East teams face off in the NFC championship game.