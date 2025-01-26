Man climbs pole in Philadelphia after Eagles defeat Commanders in NFC championship game

Philadelphia Eagles fans wasted no time celebrating after the Birds won the NFC championship, 55-23, over the Washington Commanders on Sunday at Lincoln Financial Field.

Philadelphia scored 55 points, the most by any team in a conference championship game since the 1970 merger. Super Bowl 59 will be held at the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans on Sunday, Feb. 9, 2025. The game will be broadcast on FOX.

Fans packed Broad Street in Center City and other popular postgame celebration spots like Frankford and Cottman avenues in Northeast Philly as the Eagles punched their ticket to the Super Bowl for the second time in three seasons.

CBS News Philadelphia

CBS Philadelphia's cameras caught one man participating in a Philadelphia tradition: pole climbing. City officials greased the poles earlier, but it didn't matter.

A man in a Jalen Hurts midnight green jersey climbed a pole on Broad Street but wasn't up there for long. He eventually came down and appeared to be taken into custody by police.

Pole climbing in Philadelphia goes back years. There's a grease pole climbing competition every year at the South 9th Street Italian Market Festival.

This could also be the start of pole climbing in the city.

If the Eagles win their second Super Bowl in franchise, there will be plenty of others climbing poles up and down Broad Street.