Cloudy morning, then clears to sun. Finally the 40s in Philadelphia. Here's the weather forecast.

Slow weekend thaw in Philadelphia as the week warms up ahead of the Eagles-Commanders game

A weak front has spread clouds over the area tonight, with a mostly cloudy blanket through the early part of Sunday morning. Lows will be in the 20s, which for most areas is not as cold as it has been.

CBS News Philadelphia.

For the Eagles and Commanders NFC Championship game skies will start partly to mostly cloudy and clear during the game. Early morning tailgaters will have mostly cloudy skies and a milder start to the day in the low to middle 30s. At kickoff, temperatures will reach a seasonable range in the low 40s with a wind chill in the mid-30s.

CBS News Philadelphia.

Our work week ahead begins sunny and, in the 40s.

A series of weak clipper systems pass by to our north through Wednesday. These systems will be moisture-starved and bring periods of clouds but little or no chance of precipitation. In fact, the drought remains in effect for the entire area, with an exception and severe drought, especially for Pennsylvania and New Jersey.

Despite a milder, prevalent west to southwest wind we will warm more slowly this week due to cooling from our remaining snowpack.

CBS News Philadelphia.

By Wednesday it will almost feel balmy compared to the last week with temperatures in the upper 40s to low 50s.

Late Wednesday night a stronger front will push through.

While we won't see anything significant, there could be a brief shower or even snow shower. Behind the front is another push of cold air, not as cold as last week but cold enough to reach highs only near freezing on Thursday. That's a drop of 15-20 degrees from Wednesday's high.

The month of January will end cold with sunshine and highs near freezing.

7-day NEXT Weather forecast:

CBS News Philadelphia.

Sunday: Thaw begins. High 43, Low 28.

Monday: Mostly sunny. High 44, Low 25.

Tuesday: Partly cloudy. High 46, Low 33.

Wednesday: Partly cloudy. High 52, Low 33.

Thursday: Partly cloudy. High 35, Low 25.

Friday: Partly cloudy. High 45, Low 28.

Saturday: A snow shower. High 43, Low 30.

