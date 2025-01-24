Philadelphia parking restrictions and other plans for Eagles' NFC title game vs. Commanders

Philadelphia is painted green as the Eagles get ready to host the Washington Commanders for the NFC title game at Lincoln Financial Field.

With a trip to the Super Bowl on the line, Eagles pep rallies have popped up all around the city and the region, and so have the banners promoting this playoff run.

As Philadelphia gets its Eagles gear on, some restrictions are coming into effect in the city this weekend. There are parking restrictions and possible road closures you need to know about that could affect how you'll get around — whether it's before, during or after the game.

"Stay safe, stay warm, stay hydrated - beer is not hydration," city Managing Director Adam Thiel said in a news conference with Mayor Cherelle Parker this week.

Here's what to know.

Parking restrictions, potential street closures in Philadelphia for Eagles-Commanders NFC title game Sunday

Starting on Saturday at noon, a no-parking zone takes effect around City Hall and along the South Broad Street corridor. Vehicles parked in these locations during posted hours may be relocated.

Temporary parking restrictions will also go into effect on Sunday around Cottman and Frankford avenues in Northeast Philadelphia, as well as in the area of South Broad Street in South Philly.

If you believe your car has been relocated, the city says to call the police district of the area where your car was parked.

Once Sunday's game is finished, temporary road closures may be put into place to maintain public safety at the Sports Complex District and around City Hall.

City leaders also say surrounding Center City streets between 13th and 15th streets and Arch and Lombard streets may be impacted. They say travel delays are expected, and drivers should avoid these areas by using alternate routes.

SEPTA adding extra Broad Street Line service for Sunday's Eagles playoff game

Traffic is expected to be thick, so SEPTA could be a better option to get you to the game - or the tailgate.

SEPTA is adding extra service on the Broad Street Line, with extra express trips to NRG Station starting at 10 a.m. on Sunday from Fern Rock station.

Those trips will run every 10 minutes until around 2:30 p.m.