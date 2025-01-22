Video shows Philadelphia Mayor Cherelle Parker misspelling Eagles chant

Hours before the Eagles advanced to the NFC championship game in Snow Bowl 2.0, Philadelphia Mayor Cherelle Parker committed a cardinal sin in the city. She botched an Eagles chant.

OK, maybe it's not that serious. But Parker did flub the Eagles chant before the Birds' 28-22 win over the Los Angeles Rams in an NFC divisional playoff game. Here's how it went down.

How did Philadelphia's mayor botch the Eagles chant?

Before snow blanketed Philadelphia on Sunday, Streets Commissioner Kristin Del Rossi and other city officials joined Mayor Cherelle Parker to update residents about the incoming snow and cold weather.

During the press conference outside City Hall, Del Rossi recommended that residents only travel if it is essential.

Parker ended the press conference by calling travel to the Eagles-Rams playoff game at Lincoln Financial Field "essential travel" but pleaded with fans to drive safely. Then, the blunder happened.

"Let me be one thousand and one percent clear: traveling to the Eagles game today is essential travel," the Philadelphia mayor said. "If you are driving, just go slow, but get there. If you are catching SEPTA and mass transit, just get on mass transit and get there. But making it to our Philadelphia Eagles game on today is essential.

"Well, listen, we've got to do this. Let me hear you all say, 'E-L-G-S-E-S, Eagles!' Let's go Birds."

The clip of Parker's blooper has since gone viral.

How did Parker address the misspelling?

Two days after misspelling Eagles, the Philadelphia mayor addressed the gaffe at an unrelated event announcing a wellness court and support center in Kensington.

After signing an executive order establishing the Kensington Neighborhood Wellness Court and Wellness Support Center, Parker claimed the "status quo is not acceptable" in her administration before addressing the elephant in the room.

"We don't promise perfection. I'm so happy I never have, especially after I couldn't spell Eagles right," the Philly mayor said.

Parker then joined city officials and others in the room, laughing in a light-hearted moment.

How can I get an E-L-G-S-E-S T-shirt?

While the Philadelphia mayor was a good sport about misspelling Eagles, the goof is already available as a Kelly Green T-shirt.

Delco-based Phillygoat is selling the shirts in its online store.

"Sounds like our mayor's E-A-G-L-E-S chant needs a bit of work," the description of the T-shirt reads.

What is the Eagles chant?

If you're in Philly or the surrounding suburbs, you're familiar with a good old-fashioned Eagles chant. You'll hear it at an Eagles game, in a bar, at church, in school, on a bus, walking down the street, waiting for the dentist, getting your oil changed, buying milk, or at the Dallas Cowboys section of a Walmart in Texas.

But for those unfamiliar with the chant, it's simple. Any time fans want to express their love for the Eagles, they start a chant. It begins with an "E." Without further prompting, others join in. It goes like this: E-A-G-L-E-S.

The E-A-G-L-E-S chant is a lyric in the Eagles' fight song "Fly, Eagles, Fly," written in the 1950s. "The Eagles' Victory Song" is played after every touchdown at the Linc.

If you're in doubt, always stick with "Go Birds."