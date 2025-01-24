Step inside the District Eagles Nest in Washington, D.C.: "Always called it like a little Philadelphia embassy"

A group of Eagles fans will cheer on their Birds in enemy territory for the NFC Championship in Washington, D.C. Step inside the District Eagles Nest.

"It really feels like our church on Sunday, and you know how people are about missing church," said Buddy Burns, a District Eagles Nest member.

Religiously, Burns and three others CBS Philadelphia talked to ahead of the NFC title game plus dozens, if not sometimes hundreds of others come together to watch every single game at their home away from home in the D.C. area.

"Always called it like a little Philadelphia embassy, right, like where you were safe and you could root the way you wanted to root and boo the way you wanted to boo," said Ryon "Duck" Duckett, co-founder of District Eagles Nest.

As the saying should go, you can take the Eagles fan out of South Philly, but you can't take the South Philly out of the fan…That's how these Delaware Valley transplants found each other.

CBS News Philadelphia.

"I know Buddy's from Malvern. I know Sophie went to Village. I'm a Owen J Roberts. Somebody's Council Rock, Roman Catholic, Neshaminy, right?" said Kennedy Praweckyj, a District Eagles Nest member.

Every week, the District Eagles Nest meet at the same bar, sit in the same seat and cheer on their Birds. Duckett co-founded the group more than a decade ago.

"We're 4 for 4 fans, most of us, and, you know, we spend the off-season together, the football off-season together," Duckett said.

Recently, the fan group lost its beloved co-founder, Tev Yoblick.

"I'm going to try not to get choked up here. I just want to direct our attention to the gentleman whose portrait is right behind Duck right at his back shoulder," Praweckyj said.

CBS News Philadelphia.

This magical post-season run – these fans feel it's for him.

"There's some comfort that we know someone's on the field with them, telling them what to do," another member Sophie Edbrooke said.

This Sunday, these four say they're sticking with what's been working and staying in enemy territory to watch the NFC Championship.

"It's gonna feel like Christmas morning. None of us gonna be able to sleep," Burns said.

For these fans, they wouldn't want to be anywhere else anyway.

"It's the people you want to be around when something goes right. It's the people you want to be around when things go wrong," Edbrooke said.