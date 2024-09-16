Nick Foles shares Doug Pederson story during Philadelphia Eagles retirement press conference

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Nick Foles will always be a part of Philadelphia Eagles history for winning the franchise's first Super Bowl in 2018 against the New England Patriots.

The "Philly Special" -- the play where Foles hauled in a receiving touchdown on a pass from backup tight end Trey Burton -- is forever etched into Eagles lore.

However, Foles believes that play doesn't happen if not for a moment with Doug Pederson leading up to the 2012 NFL Draft.

During his retirement press conference on Monday night before the Eagles game against the Atlanta Falcons at Lincoln Financial Field, Foles shared a story where Pederson worked him out at his alma mater, Westlake High School.

"I'll never forget walking into the parking lot and I see Doug sitting in his car and I knock on his window, like, 'Hey, I'm Nick Foles, you're here to work me out,'" Foles said.

At the time of the workout, Pederson was the quarterbacks coach for the Eagles under former head coach Andy Reid. Pederson had Foles throwing in the wind on a cold, rainy day in Austin, Texas, with a little bit of sleet, according to the now newly retired player.

At one point, Foles said Pederson had him throw a "divide" route about 65 yards into the wind. Foles said he didn't know what the route was at the time, but it ended up becoming his favorite route when throwing the ball to former Birds speedster DeSean Jackson.

The first time, Foles said the throw got caught in the wind and fell 10 yards short of Pederson.

"I remember thinking like, 'Oh, I'm done. It's over,'" Foles said.

But Pederson offered him another try and Foles made sure he didn't miss. The throw landed right into Pederson's hands from about 65 yards. A couple of days later, Foles said the team brought him in for a workout in Philly, which led to the Eagles drafting him in the third round of the 2012 NFL draft.

"I have to believe that moment right there with Doug, playing for Doug with him as my quarterbacks coach, me coming back as a quarterback in 2017 and 18 culminated in me going over to him in the Super Bowl on fourth-and-one on timeout and asking, 'You want Philly Philly?'" Foles said. "To me, that culmination of life, that culmination of events all the way back to Westlake High School led Doug to a pause and said, 'Yeah, let's do it.' And when I look back at my career, at that moment, it just shows you the relationships you make and how you do it and as you go along the journey are so special. And that's why that play to me is so special. I know it's special to the city, I know it's special to the Eagles. But that moment with Doug, truly amazing."

Along with Pederson, Foles thanked his family, teammates and other members of the Eagles organization during his retirement press conference, including owner Jeffrey Lurie and general manager Howie Roseman.

Foles also thanked Reid and even former Eagles head coach Chip Kelly, who dealt him to the St. Louis Rams for Sam Bradford in 2015.

"Without those moments in St. Louis with Chip trading me away happened, I wouldn't of been able to do what we did in 17," Foles said. "I would not of been able to step in with my heart and play the game I did with my teammates."

Foles had two different stints with the Eagles from 2012-14 and 2017-18 in his 11 year NFL career. He also spent time with the Rams, Kansas City Chiefs, Jacksonville Jaguars, Chicago Bears and Indianapolis Colts.

But for Foles, he was never able to recreate the magic he had playing in Philadelphia in other stops around the league. In Philly, it was just different.

"There was just something about wearing midnight green," Foles said. "I always felt something different in this city, in this stadium... I was just meant to play here, I'm so grateful to been apart of these teams and be apart of the history here. It's made me a better person playing here. But once again, I wouldn't be who I am today without those other stops, so each stop had it's own purpose and it's own unique story. Throughout the rest of my life, I'll have the opportunity to reflect on all of them and I'm grateful for all of them."