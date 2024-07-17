Top 10 most popular Amazon Prime Day 2024 deals, according to our readers

CBS Essentials is created independently of the CBS News editorial staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Amazon/Scott Francisco for CBS Essentials

Amazon Prime Day 2024 is in it's final hours. Our own team of shopping experts have spent countless hours compiling our picks for the best Prime Day deals of 2024. Now, it's time to share our readers' favorite Prime Day deals.

Over the past 36-plus hours, CBS Essentials readers have been scoring some truly incredible discounts on new tech gadgets, small kitchen appliances, home goods, groceries and even streaming subscriptions. We took a look at what everyone was buying to compile this list of the 10 most popular Amazon Prime Day 2024 deals.

What we love about this list is that there's something for everyone on it, including household essentials you use every day (like garbage bags). Even if you weren't planning on making a Prime Day purchase, these deals may make you reconsider -- especially when you see how much you can save.

10 most popular Amazon Prime Day deals, according to our readers

Here are our readers' most popular Prime Day deals on Day 1 of the sale. All of the deals listed below are still available as of the time of publication, though things are selling out fast.

Note that many of these deals require an Amazon Prime membership.

Glad ForceFlex kitchen trash bags (110 ct.): $15 (save 36%)

Amazon

Amazon Prime Day is the perfect opportunity to stock up on household essentials you use every day at incredible prices. Just about everyone can take advantage of this Glad kitchen trash bag deal -- you can get 110 ForceFlex bags with a Febreze fresh clean scent for just $15 with an Amazon Prime membership. That's 36% off their usual $23 price.

Amazon reviewers rate these bags 4.7 stars. "These bags are incredibly strong," says one reviewer. "The ForceFlex technology allows the bags to stretch and resist tears, which is great for handling heavy or awkwardly shaped trash."

Labigo electric spin scrubber: $40 (save 43%)



Amazon

The Labigo electric spin scrubber allows you to clean the surfaces of your home more easily and efficiently. The spin scrubber comes with four brush heads, including one small and large flat brush, a dome brush and a corner brush, the latter of which is great for scrubbing around your baseboards as well as your toilet's base.

What also helps with getting into hard-to-reach places is the scrubber's adjustable base, which can be extended up to 3.5 feet, and a scrub head that can be rotated. These will give you the ability to scrub high and low in your home, from the bottom of the tub to the crown molding that lines your ceilings. The scrubber can last up to an hour and a half on a single charge.

Grab this Prime Day spin scrubber deal while you can.

Apple AirPods Pro (2nd Gen): $169 with Prime (32% off)



Apple

Amazon has slashed the price on the second generation Apple AirPods Pro (2nd Generation) wireless earbuds with the USB Type-C charging case. Right now, you can get them for $169, a savings of 32% off their usual $249 list price.

These Apple wireless earbuds offer active noice cancellation, spatial audio with dynamic head tracking, a wireless charging case and up to a six-hour battery life (or up to 30 hours with multiple charges from their charging case).

If you're an Apple iPhone, Apple Watch, iPad, MacBook or iMac user, these are the wireless earbuds you want to pair with your gear. You get auto pairing between all of your Apple devices, plus the ability to locate the AirPods Pro earbuds using the Find My app.

Apple AirPods (2nd generation): $69 (47% off)



Apple

The second-generation Apple AirPods may not be the latest model, but they're still one of the most sought-after earbuds on the market. These are some of the most versatile earbuds you can buy if you're a regular iOS user. But beyond that, these are great earbuds that are perfect for tossing in your bag and heading out into the world. They just connect when you need them. There's no frustrating need to pair them.

These 4.7-star-rated earbuds boast more than 24 hours of total listening time with the wireless charging case, fool-proof one-tap setup for Apple device owners and a low-latency wireless connection for full immersion when consuming movies and music. If you need an everyday set of earbuds that look and feel premium, these are a great and affordable option.

Why we like the Apple AirPods (2nd Generation):

Their clear and high-quality sound makes for immersive listening.

They feature a one-tap setup and intuitive controls for better convenience.

They have an impressive battery life of over 24 hours with the charging case, and quick charging for on-the-go.

This Prime Day deal is currently sold out at Amazon, but don't worry. Walmart is matching pricing at its rival Prime Day sale.

Amazon Echo Spot smart alarm clock: $45 ($35 off)

Amazon

The new Echo Spot can be customized with your favorite clock face, colors, alarm sounds and more. It has a smart display that shows the time, weather, song titles and other information at a glance so you have everything you need right in front of you in the morning.

A smart speaker at heart, it's loud and effective as an alarm clock, but you can use it to enjoy music and podcasts with crisp clarity and surprisingly loud volume. Control it with touch or via Alexa, which can also be set up to follow routines that wake you up with music and soft light in a more gentle way than traditional alarms.

You can use the Echo Spot as a smart home hub by way of Alexa as well, with voice controls that mean you don't have to stumble out of bed in the morning to find a switch or touch a panel somewhere else to turn on the lights or get your day going.

Right now, you can save $35 on the Echo Spot, making it just $45 for Prime Day. Grab yours quickly before it goes up to $80 once more. You can also the Echo Spot with its charging stand bundled together for just $75, marked down from its normal price of $110.

Crest 3D Whitestrips Professional Effects teeth whitening strip kit: $30 (35% off)

Amazon

Just about everyone would love to have bright white teeth that can contribute to a radiant smile, just like the world's most beautiful models and actors. Well, now you can quickly achieve brighter and whiter teeth using Crest 3D Whitestrips Professional Effects.

In just 22 days, you can brighten your teeth by up to 20 levels using this system, so you can achieve professional results at home with ease and achieve that beautiful smile you've always wanted. This package includes 20 Professional Effects treatments that take 45 minutes each to complete, as well as two 1-hour Express treatments.

Today -- the final day of the Amazon Prime Day 2024 sale -- you can purchase this teeth whitening kit for just $30, which is 35% off its usual $46 price. To snag this deal, you must be an Amazon Prime member.

Bissell Little Green carpet and upholstery cleaner: $82 (34% off)

Amazon

The Tik-Tok viral Bissell Little Green carpet cleaner is available at a Prime Day discount you won't want to miss. An essential for anyone with carpets, especially those with pets or small children, its compact design makes it easy to use, eliminating the need to pull out a large carpet cleaner for small stains and spots on carpet and upholstery.

The powerful suction removes tough stains, spills and ground-in dirt on carpets, stairs, cars and soft surfaces like mattresses and sofas. Simply spray and scrub to lift away dirt and stains instantly. With a 48-oz tank capacity, it allows for extended cleaning without frequent refills.

This exclusive Prime member deal includes the Little Green carpet cleaner, a 3-inch scrub tool and an 8-ounce trial-size bottle of Spot & Stain with Febreze Freshness formula to get you started.

A social media and fan favorite, the Bissell Little Green holds a 4.5-star rating after more than 82,000 reviews. It's currently $82 (reduced from $124) for Prime Day.

Beckham Hotel Collection bed pillows (set of two): $36

Amazon

These bestselling pillows feature a soft 250-thread count cover, and are filled with a fluffy down alternative for luxurious comfort. They're available in queen ($36) and king ($) sizes.

"I've never slept on something that feels so luxurious," says an Amazon customer. "My neck pain is gone. I look forward to going to bed and don't feel any back pain! It's truly the best pillow ever."

Be sure to apply the Amazon coupon before checkout to get the best price.

Why we like the Beckham Hotel Collection bed pillows:

They are suitable for back, side and stomach sleepers.

The pillows are cooling and great for hot sleepers.

They are machine washable.



Cosrx snail mucin hydrating serum: $10 (62% off)

Amazon

This TikTok-approved snail mucin serum is made with 96% snail secretion filtrate (snail mucin) and is designed to protect the skin from losing moisture. Snail mucin may also promote collagen production, which can help reduce fine lines and wrinkles.

It's unscented, which is great for those with sensitive skin or fragrance sensitivities. And rest assured it's not tested on animals.

With an Amazon rating of 4.5 stars and over 50,000 reviews, it's safe to say that Amazon shoppers approve of this TikTok-famous product.

"I was initially skeptical about using anything related to snails on my face, but the results spoke for themselves," an Amazon reviewer says. "This serum is like a hydrating blanket for the skin! From the very first use, I could feel an added layer of moisture without it feeling greasy. My skin felt plump, and there was a noticeable reduction in the appearance of fine lines."

Celor undereye patches (20 pairs): $9 (57% off)

Amazon

This DIY treatment for puffy eyes and dark circles is a favorite of Prime Day shoppers. The patches, made with mica gold, collagen and Centella Asiatica, work in 15 minutes to erase years from your face (according to reviewers).

Amazon reviewers rave about the 4.2-star-rated hydrogel patches. "These little golden wonders have quickly become my holy grail for achieving a refreshed, well-rested look," a verified purchaser said.

Regularly $20, you can get this Prime Day beauty treatment deal for just $9 with an Amazon Prime membership. Be sure to apply the coupon before purchasing to save an extra 5%.

We're tracking down all the best Prime Day discounts, including the best lightning deals and rival sales during Prime Day 2024. Whether you're trying to find the best Prime Day deals on tech, Prime Day sales on beauty and fashion finds or Prime Day deals on health and fitness equipment, our team of expert deal hunters has you covered.