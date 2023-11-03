Get the best pre Black Friday 2023 TV deals right now, there's no need to wait

CBS Essentials is created independently of the CBS News editorial staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

If you're someone who's looking for a great deal on a new TV, you may be waiting patiently for the Black Friday sales we all know are coming. But why wait?

Many online retailers are offering some amazing deals on smart TVs that are available right now. Our team of expert consumer electronics shoppers has been scouring the internet and discovered some incredible TV discounts you can take advantage of today, on popular smart TVs from well-known brands, including Amazon Fire TV, Hisense, TCL, and Vizio.

Best pre-Black Friday TV deals you can shop right now

There's no need to wait until Black Friday or Cyber Monday to shop for a new 55-inch, 65-inch, or 75-inch smart TV for yourself or as a gift for someone else. Check out these deals we've discovered that are available today. But don't wait, most of these deals are offered for a limited time and inventory could sell out fast.

Get $200 off on Samsung's mega-popular 65" 'The Frame' smart TV

Samsung

After reading our recent in-depth, hands-on review of Samsung's "The Frame" TV, you'll probably be as anxious to hang one of these smart TVs on your wall at home as we were. Right now, Amazon has the 65-inch version of this popular and unique TV on sale for $200 off, but over at Walmart you can find this TV on sale in its other sizes (32", 43", 50", 75" and 85").

This QLED TV is a fantastic-looking display that boasts beautiful color, with 100% color volume with Quantum Dot technology that keeps the TV awash with over a billion colors. It has nearly zero light reflection, no matter if you're watching during the day or at night.

But while the TV is excellent for enjoying your favorite shows, movies, sports or games on, where it truly excels is its versatility as a display piece that will enhance the decor in your home. You can mount this incredibly thin TV flush against a wall and use Art Mode to turn it into a piece of art whenever the TV is not otherwise in use.

There are a variety of optional, frame-like bezels that allow you to customize the look of the TV to resemble a picture frame that will blend into your home's existing decor. Use Samsung's selection of art from museums and galleries across the world (or your own photos) to transform a wall of your home into a gallery -- with artwork that looks extremely real. Each piece of art looks just like a framed painting or framed high-resolution photograph, thanks to the TV's unique matte display that showcases accurate and detailed color.

Our expert TV reviewers love "The Frame." It's also the single most popular TV amongst our readers.

Save 33% ($350) on this Hisense 65" Class U7 Series smart TV

Hisense

A 65-inch smart TV with a 4K resolution mini-LED (QLED) display with a 144Hz refresh rate, a maximum brightness of 1,0000 nits and full array local dimming is ideal for an average size living room, bedroom, guest room, or dorm room. If you act fast, you can snag this 2023 version of the Hisense 65-inch Class U7 smart TV for $700, which represents a whopping $350 savings off the TV's regular price of $1,050.

Thanks to this TV's advanced configuration, it's ideal for watching high-action Hollywood blockbusters and sports, or for gaming. The mini-LED technology allows the TV to boost the color, contrast and brightness of whatever you're watching, while it uses full array local dimming to ensure the entire screen showcases the appropriate colors and brightness using more than one billion colors.

The 144Hz refresh rate and 16:9 aspect ratio make action look buttery smooth and crystal clear, while Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos provide the best looking picture and most immersive sound possible. The Filmmaker mode upgrades the picture quality even further when you're watching a movie or your favorite TV shows. The four HDMI ports make it easy to connect a cable box, soundbar, surround sound system and/or a console gaming system.

This 2023 TCL 65" Q7 QLED 4K smart TV is 20% off

TCL

Head over to Amazon right now to get $200 off this popular, 2023 edition of the TCL 65-inch Q7 QLED 4K smart TV. For a limited time, it's priced at a mere $800 for a TV that's packed with awesome features.

As you watch your favorite TV shows. movies, or sports, you'll enjoy an incredibly bright and detailed picture that's accompanied by immersive sound, thanks to the TV's Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos support. You also get support for HDR10+, HDR10, HLG and IMAX Enhanced certification.

The core 120Hz refresh rate makes action look smooth, but when you're gaming, the TV can boost its refresh rate up to an incredible 240Hz while displaying more than one billion colors. And while gaming, the TV supports AMD FreeSync Premium Pro.

Full array local dimming (with more than 200 local dimming zones) provide really rich contract that continuously adapts to the content being displayed. As a result, blacks look extra dark, whites appear extra bright and all colors are vivid and accurate. Because the TV runs using the Google TV OS, it can accept voice commands, or you can use the TV's remote control to quickly find whatever programming you want to watch.

Snag 23% off on the Hisense 70" Class A6 Series smart TV

Hisense

If you've been holding off on purchasing a 70-inch, 4K resolution smart TV because of price, there's no reason to wait any longer. Right now, Amazon is offering the popular 2022 version of the Hisense 70-inch Class A6 Series smart TV for just $400, which represents a saving of $120.

This TV operates using the Google TV OS and supports Dolby Vision and HDR10 when it comes to showcasing a high picture quality with beautiful and accurate colors. For sound, the TV supports DTS: Virtual X. In addition to being able to stream content from all of your favorite streaming services and networks, you can easily connect a cable box or game system to the TV using one of the HDMI ports.

The TV's refresh rate is just 60Hz, but there's a special Game mode and Sports mode integrated into the TV's operating system that allows it to display high action content smoothly. Like most 4K smart TVs, this one offers AI-based upscaling, so when you're watching lower resolution content, it will automatically get upgraded to near 4K quality. If you've seen wanting to upgrade the TV in your living room or bedroom to a massive 70-inch screen, now's the time to grab this 23% off deal.

Get $60 off on the Amazon Fire 43" Omni QLED Series 4K TV

Amazon

Here's a chance to save 13% on the 43-inch version of the popular Amazon Fire TV Omni Series 4K smart TV. This is the perfect size for a kitchen, small room or a child's bedroom. It offers a QLED display (with 3,40 x 2,160 pixel resolution) that supports Dolby Vision IQ, HDR10+ Adaptive, HDR10 and HLG, so you can expect to see rich and accurate colors, featuring deep blacks and bright whites. The refresh rate is just 60Hz, however.

While the TV is optimized for streaming via the Amazon Prime Video service, it works with all popular streaming services and networks you subscribe to. When you're not watching TV, you can display digital photos or Alexa widgets on the screen, or use the TV to stream music. This content can be accessed when there are people in the room. Otherwise, the TV will turn itself off. Using it's motion sensor, will turn itself back on when someone again enters the room.

This TV not only supports Alexa as a digital voice assistant for controlling the TV when it's turned on, but when the TV is off, you can still access Alexa and use voice commands to ask questions or control other smart gear in your home. Built into the TV are four HDMI ports, one USB 2.0 port and one Ethernet port. The TV operates using Amazon's FireTV OS. Order this TV right now from Amazon and you'll save 13%.

Save 5% on the Vizio 55" V-Series 4K LED smart TV

Vizio

Even without a sale, smart TVs from Vizio tend to be extremely affordable and a good value, based on the technology packed into them. Right now, however, the 2023 edition of the Vizio 55-inch TV Series 4K LED smart TV is one sale for just $400.

This TV is packed with features, including Alexa, Siri and Google Assistant support, so you can use voice commands to control the TV. There's also a mobile app that allows you to control the TV from your smartphone, but you also get a traditional remote control.

This Vizio TV also comes with apps for just about of the popular streaming services pre-installed. Along with these apps, the TV offers Vizio FreeWatch+, which gives you access to 250+ live streaming channels and more than 500,000 on-demand TV shows and movies for free.

As for picture quality, this 4K TV supports Dolby Vision, HLG and HDR10+, allowing it to generate sharp and vibrant colors with excellent contrast. The TV has a 60Hz refresh rate. Also built in are three HDMI ports, a USB port and an Ethernet port. For wireless connectivity, the V-Series supports Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth.

For gamers, the V-Series TV has an integrated Game mode that utilizes AMD FreeSync. This means there's an extremely low input lag with no screen tearing. And with Bluetooth pairing, you can easily connect wireless headphones or earbuds to the TV for a private listening experience. Even at full price, this TV represents a great deal and is the perfect size for a bedroom or small living room.

The Hisense 32" Class A4 Series FHD 1080p smart TV is now just $148

Hisense

Perfect for a child's bedroom, kitchen, or other small space in your home, this 2023 version of the 32-inch Hisense smart TV is available right now for 26% off, bringing the price down to just $148.

Yes, this is a 1080p resolution TV (not 4K), but it's perfect for watching broadcast TV channels, like ABC, NBC and CBS that continue to broadcast in 1080p resolution. Of course, you can also stream content from all of the popular steaming services and networks as well, but in 1080p resolution with a 60Hz refresh rate. The TV operates using the Google TV OS and offers immersive audio thanks to its support for DTS Virtual X.

For gamers and sports fans, this A4 Series TV offers a special Game and Sports mode that allows it to showcase high action content smoothly and clearly. At this low price, you can probably afford to add one of these TVs to every room of your home that doesn't already have one.

A TV soundbar also makes the perfect gift

All of the best smart 4K TVs offer an incredible picture quality. However, if you want to hear immersive sound that's as amazing as what you're seeing, we highly recommend connecting a soundbar or complete surround sound system to any TV. A TV soundbar easily connects to any smart TV, but it does not need to be a costly add-on. In fact, some of our favorite soundbars are priced under $200.

The Roku Streambar Pro is just $179

Roku

We've selected the Roku Streambar Pro as our pick for best value TV soundbar because for the price ($179 on Amazon), you get truly high-quality audio without needing a subwoofer. However, Roku does offer an optional subwoofer and rear speakers you can add at any time to create a full surround sound system.

There are two unique things about this Roku soundbar. First, it has integrated Roku streaming capabilities, so you get easy access to Roku's smart TV functionality that allows you to access all of the popular streaming services (including the free Roku Channel) even if the TV the soundbar is connected to is not a smart TV.

Also, the included voice remote allows you to control your TV and the soundbar. Plus, if you want a private viewing/listening experience, it's possible to connect wired headphones directly to the remote. Or, if you want to circumvent using the Roku remote, the Roku app can be used to control the soundbar wirelessly from your smartphone. The biggest reason to add the Roku Streambar Pro to your TV is for its sound quality. It's comparable to what you get from soundbars costing three to four times as much and that are more difficult to set up and then use.

If you're shopping for a gift for someone who loves to watch TV, but hasn't yet added a soundbar to their TV, the Roku Streambar Pro makes a great gift (as well as a wonderful addition to your own TVs).

Check out this complete surround sound system from Samsung

Samsung

Samsung has done a really nice job over the past few years creating an impressive lineup of televisions and soundbars that can make creating an immersive home theater setup rather easy. The Q-Series Q910C is a 9.1.2 channel Dolby Atmos soundbar that comes bundled with a wireless subwoofer, two satellite speakers and a remote. While it can seamlessly be used with a Samsung TV, allowing users to enjoy Samsung's Q-Symphony sound, this sound system will work with any TV, from any manufacturer, that has Bluetooth capabilities or an HDMI or Optical Audio port.

As you'd expect from a higher-end TV surround sound system with a soundbar as its centerpiece, the Q910C is able to generate room-filling sound that self calibrates to the room it's in using a feature Samsung calls SpaceFit SoundPro. Combine this with Dolby Atmos support that generates incredibly clear and lifelike sound and you'll be drawn into whatever you're watching. To reduce cable clutter, the Q910C can function almost entirely wirelessly. Yes, there's a power cord, but the connection between the TV, soundbar and satellite speakers can all be handled wirelessly.

And speaking of wireless, if you're an Apple user, it's possible to stream audio content from your Mac, iPhone or iPad using AirPlay. And for gamers, the Q910C supports Samsung's Game Mode Pro and generates 3D sound in conjunction with many of your favorite games. Another nice feature is called Active Voice Amplifier (AVA), which does a nice job making all dialogue sound extra clear, even when music and sound effects are also playing. We chose the Q910C as our top pick because it's a fairly priced, complete surround sound system that's centered around a soundbar. It generates high-quality, clear and authentic sounding audio.

