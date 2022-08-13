NFL Week 2 streaming guide: How to stream every football game of the 2022 season

CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Shelby Harris #93 of the Seattle Seahawks reacts during the fourth quarter against the Denver Broncos at Lumen Field on Sept. 12, 2022 in Seattle, Washington. Steph Chambers / Getty Images

September is here, and it's time to play ball -- football that is. The 2022 NFL regular season is heading into Week 2, with some big football games streaming this weekend. Keep reading to check out how to stream all the NFL football action from today all the way to Super Bowl LVII on Feb. 12, 2023.

The 2022 NFL regular season is scheduled to run 18 weeks, and include 272 games in total. This Sunday, the early matchups include the Tampa Bay Buccaneers taking on the New Orleans Saints, the Indianapolis Colts taking on the Jacksonville Jaguars, and the Carolina Panthers facing off against the New York Giants. At 4:05 p.m. EDT (1:05 p.m. PDT), NFL action continues when the Seattle Seahawks take on the San Francisco 49ers and the Atlanta Falcons take on the Los Angeles Rams. The late game on Sunday, starting at 8:20 p.m. EDT (5:20 p.m. PDT), will feature the Chicago Bears playing the Green Bay Packers. (Read up on how to stream Sunday football games here.)

There are football games coming up on Monday, too -- the Tennessee Titans will take on the Buffalo Bills and the Minnesota Vikings will play the Philadelphia Eagles. (Read up on how to stream Monday Night Football here.)

But first: Take a look at our rundown of all the streaming services that'll be delivering live NFL football this season. We're talking streamers like Amazon Prime Video, FuboTV, Paramount+, Hulu+ Live TV and NFL+. (And be sure to stay tuned until the end for our recommendations on streaming devices!)

Here's where to watch 2022 NFL season online

There are a number of streaming services that offer NFL games this season, including Amazon Prime Video, NFL+, Paramount+, FuboTV and more. Here's what you need to know about watching NFL games in 2022.

'Thursday Night Football' on Amazon Prime Video

Joshua Bessex/Getty Images

This season, after a few years of being available simultaneously on up to three platforms, "Thursday Night Football" will stream its live games exclusively on Amazon Prime Video. Play-by-play legend Al Michaels, late of "Sunday Night Football," and Kirk Herbstreit, best known as an analyst for ESPN's "College GameDay," will have the calls. The "TNF" schedule kicked off Sept. 15, 2022, with the Los Angeles Chargers taking on Patrick Mahomes' Kansas City Chiefs.

Not a Prime member? Amazon offers new subscribers a 30-day free trial, so you can watch live NFL action, along with all the other TV shows and moves offered by Prime Video.

Thursday Night Football, streaming on Prime Video

'Sunday Night Football' on NBC and Peacock



Nick Cammett / Getty Images

"Sunday Night Football" will air weekly on NBC, and simultaneously stream live on Peacock. (You can also stream NBC via a live-TV streaming app, à la DirecTV Stream, natch.)

An important streaming heads-up: While Peacock offers plenty of great ad-supported shows and movies for free, if you want access to Peacock's premium content, including "Sunday Night Football," you need a subscription. There are two Peacock subscription options. For $5 per month, you can get ad-supported access to premium content, or go ad-free for $10 per month.

"Sunday Night Football," streaming on Peacock

Don't want to pay a monthly fee to catch NFL games on NBC? An inexpensive HD antenna will let you watch football and everything else broadcast on the major over-the-air networks. You can get one for $29 at Amazon.

U Must Have amplified HD digital TV antenna, $33 (reduced from $45)

Sunday 'NFL on CBS' (Paramount+)

Ronald Martinez/Getty Images

A Paramount+ subscription includes live access to "NFL on CBS." That's CBS' slate of live, AFC Sunday games. The streamer also offers NFL fans the weekly studio show, "Inside the NFL."

Paramount+ has two subscriber tiers available -- the $5 per month "Essential Plan," a budget-minded tier with ads, and the $10 per month "Premium Plan," which costs more but is ad-free. Paramount+ also offers a one-week free-trial period, so if you were thinking of trying the platform, you can catch a Sunday of football on CBS risk-free.

Paramount + subscription, $5 and up per month

Subscribers to the Walmart+ shopping service now get Paramount+ included in their subscription at no extra cost.

Walmart+ members now get free access to the ad-supported Paramount+ Essential plan. Paramount+ Essential includes tens of thousands of movies and TV episodes, including "Sonic the Hedgehog 2," "Yellowstone" spin-off "1883," "Star Trek: Lower Decks," "NCIS" and "Survivor." Perhaps most importantly, Essential plan members get access to NFL on CBS live.

Walmart+ and Paramount+ bundle: $12.95 per month or $98 per year

NFL Plus

Hyoung Chang/The Denver Post/Getty Images

If you want to watch NFL games exclusively on your mobile device or tablet, NFL+ has you covered. Starting at $5 per month or $30 annually, an NFL+ subscription gives you mobile or tablet access to live local and primetime regular season and postseason games, live game audio for every game and more. You'll also get live out-of-market preseason games across a broader range of devices.

NFL+, $5 and up per month

FuboTV

Andy Lyons/Getty Images

FuboTV is a sports-centric streaming service that offers access to almost every NFL game of the season. Packages include CBS, Fox, NBC, ESPN, NFL Network, NFL RedZone and more.

Fox, so you know, offers Sunday NFC games via "NFL on Fox"; while ESPN is the home of "Monday Night Football." ABC airs some "MNF" games, too.

In addition to NFL football, FuboTV offers MLB, NBA, NHL, MLS and international soccer games.

FuboTV, starting at $70 per month

Sling TV

Steph Chambers/Getty Images

Sling TV is a live-TV streamer. For the NFL season, Sling's "Orange & Blue" tier will get you almost all of the networks you need to watch every game -- and at a relative bargain of $50 a month. Note: The "Orange & Blue" tier will not get you CBS games, or Amazon Prime Video's "Thursday Night Football."

Still interested? Sling offers new users half off their first month of any package, including the "Orange & Blue" tier.

Sling TV ("Orange & Blue" tier), $50 per month

DirecTV Stream with 2022 NFL Sunday Ticket Max

AAron Ontiveroz/MediaNews Group/The Denver Post via Getty Images

DirecTV Stream isn't cheap, but it streams all the networks you'll need for the 2022 NFL season. DirecTV Stream's least-expensive tier, called "Entertainment," offers CBS, NBC, Fox and ESPN for $70 a month. But get this: Subscribers to the "Choice" tier and above get CBS, NBC, Fox and ESPN, plus your regional sports networks and no-extra-cost access to 2022 NFL Sunday Ticket Max, a plan that streams every live out-of-market Sunday game (and usually runs $395).

Right now, DirectTV Stream is offering $20 off your first two months of any package.

DirecTV Stream ("Choice" tier), $70 per month for first two months (new users only)

Hulu+ Live TV

Nic Antaya/Getty Images

A $70 monthly subscription to Hulu+ Live TV offers access to all the platforms airing and streaming 2022 NFL games, including ESPN an ABC -- except for "Thursday Night Football," which you'll need Amazon Prime Video for.

Right now, in celebration of the 2022 NFL season, Hulu is offering $20 off per month for your first three months of Hulu + Live TV -- that's $60 in savings. New subscribers and those who canceled their Hulu subscription over one month ago are eligible for this Hulu + Live TV promo, which runs from September 6 through October 10, 2022.

Hulu+ Live TV, $50 (reduced from $70) per month for your first three months

YouTube TV

Andy Lyons/Getty Images

YouTube TV offers streaming coverage and pricing similar to Hulu+ Live TV's, with the added bonus of a cable TV-esque channel grid. A basic subscription costs $65 a month. It's currently being offered (to new users only) for $55 a month for the first three months.

YouTube TV, $55 per month for first three months (new users only)

ESPN Plus

Sam Greenwood / Getty Images

During the 2022 NFL season, ESPN+ will exclusively broadcast one single game: Denver Broncos vs. Jacksonville Jaguars on Oct. 30. The game will take place at Wembley Stadium in London, England at 9:30 a.m. ET. This means, if you truly want to the ability to stream every single game of the season, you'll need access to ESPN+ for the month of October. The $7 per month streaming service does not currently offer a free trial.

ESPN+, $7 monthly

Another way you can gain access to ESPN+ is through the Disney+ bundle, which includes Disney+, Hulu's most basic ad-supported plan and ESPN+ for $14 a month. If you're wondering what else you can watch with the Disney+ bundle, check out our guide on what to watch on Disney+ and what to watch on Hulu this month.

Disney+ bundle, $14 monthly

The best TVs for watching football in 2022



We've found the best TVs for watching NFL football (based on user reviews) including TV from top brands such as Samsung, LG, and Sony. Keep reading to see the best deals on the best TVs you can get for the 2022 NFL season.

55" Samsung Q70A QLED 4K smart TV: $800

Samsung

Here's a great deal to get you started: This 55-inch Samsung QLED is on sale at Samsung for $300 off.

No matter what stream of the game you're watching, this QLED TV lets you watch the game in upscaled 4K resolution thanks to its machine-based learning AI. The smart TV also features apps, streaming services and advanced controls. Plus, it's compatible with most voice assistants.

55" Samsung Q70A QLED 4K smart TV, $800 (regularly $1,100)

65" Samsung 'The Frame' smart TV: $1,400

Samsung

Transform your TV into a piece of art when you're not watching football. The Frame smart TV has a built-in motion sensor that activates your device to display your favorite pieces of art in 4K resolution whenever you enter the room. No matter if you're admiring Hopper's "Early Sunday Morning" or jamming along to Carrie Underwood's Sunday night football intro, this QLED TV produces 100% color volume in the DCI-P3 color space, which is the format for most cinema screens and HDR movies for television. (Translation: Colors on this TV will be more vivid and true-to-life.)

55" Samsung 'The Frame' smart TV, $1,400 (reduced from $1,500)

65" Samsung 'The Frame' smart TV, $1,600 (regularly $2,000)

75" Samsung 4K smart TV: $950

Samsung

Watch NFL stars battle it out in gorgeous color and luminosity with this 75-inch Samsung 4K TV. The TV features low lag rates and minimized blur, so you'll always be able to keep up with the plays. The 4K smart device also provides tailored recommendations for streaming and live TV with an on-screen guide.

75" Samsung 4K smart TV, $950 (reduced from $1,000)

55'' Samsung QN85A 4K Neo QLED: $1,100

Samsung

Your TV should sound like you're in the stadium. The Samsung 4K Neo QLED includes top-of-the-line features, including a premium audio technology called object-tracking sound (OTS). With OTS, your television analyzes the action on screen and tries to replicate a surround-sound experience without any external speakers. The Samsung 4K Neo QLED also features a built-in Alexa assistant.

55" Samsung QN85A 4K Neo QLED, $1,100 (reduced from $1,600)

65" Sony Bravia XR OLED 4K TV: $1,998



Amazon

The 65-inch Sony Bravia XR OLED 4K TV features a cognitive processor meant to deliver intense contrast with pure blacks, high peak brightness and natural colors. Thanks to its Acoustic Surface Audio+ technology, the screen is the speaker. This smart TV comes with access to Google TV, and works with most voice assistants.

65" Sony Bravia XR OLED 4K TV, $1,998 (reduced from $2,300)

75" Amazon Fire TV Omni series 4K smart TV: $860

Amazon

This 75-inch Amazon Fire TV offers a 4K UHD display and enhanced color and clarity thanks to Dolby Vision. The TV also supports voice control with Amazon Alexa. It's high-quality picture quality and large size make this TV a solid choice for football fans -- plus it's hard to find such a big screen at such a low price.

75" Amazon Fire TV Omni series 4K smart TV, $860 (reduced from $1,100)

65" Samsung QN800A 8K Neo QLED TV: $2,000

Samsung via Amazon

This 65-inch Samsung QLED TV features 8K resolution, Quantum Matrix Technology Pro for a colorful and luminous picture, and an anti-reflection layer that minimizes glare and reduces unwanted distractions. While the NFL games won't be broadcast in 8K this season, owning this TV will make sure you'll be able to catch the first 8K NFL broadcast, whenever it happens. (It will use its AI smarts to upscale NFL games to 8K, however.)

You can save a whopping $1,500 on this stunning television during the Discover Samsung fall sale event.

65" Samsung QN800A 8K Neo QLED TV, $2,000 (reduced from $3,500)

32" Toshiba set (720p) with Fire TV: $140

Best Buy

At just 32 inches, this budget-friendly Toshiba TV is suited for small spaces like bedrooms or offices. It runs Amazon's Fire TV platform, so you can stream new shows from Hulu, Netflix and more without plugging in extra equipment. You can also watch live TV on this device.

32" Toshiba set (720p) with Fire TV, $140 (reduced from $200)

50" TCL 5-Series with 4K resolution: $430

Best Buy

See every game in all its glory with this 50-inch TCL set. The 4K TV features QLED technology, 4K resolution and Dolby Vision. All those features together improve the sharpness, brightness, color and contrast of an image.

50" TCL 5-Series with 4K resolution, $430 (reduced from $600)

Amazon Fire 4-Series TV 55" 4K TV with Alexa built in: $430



Amazon

A mid-size television, 55 to 65 inches along the diagonal, is the ideal size for many living rooms. The best viewing distance for a 55-inch 4K TV, such as this model, is between 4.5 and 7 feet. That leaves enough space for people to get up and walk by for more snacks from the gameday spread.

Amazon Fire 4-Series TV 55" 4K TV with Alexa built in, $430 (reduced from $520)

LG 86" LED 4K UHD Smart webOS TV: $1,297

Best Buy

If you just need more screen, this 86-inch LG should fill up your space. It has a 4K UHD resolution and works with Alexa and Google Assistant. This large TV is sure to show you every inch of the big game.

LG 86" LED 4K UHD Smart webOS TV, $1,297 (reduced from $1,900)

TCL 55" QLED 6-Series with 4K resolution: $698



TCL via Amazon

Buying your first TV so you can watch the Super Bowl on a big screen? If you're already used to a certain interface, switching can be tough, especially if you're not particularly tech savvy. Fans of the super-simple Roku platform should look for a TV -- like this TCL model -- with a built-in Roku system. Plus, the picture quality of this 6-Series model is stunning for the money.

TCL 55" QLED Roku 6-Series with 4K resolution, $700 (was $1,200)

Best streaming devices for watching the 2022 NFL season



Roku devices, Amazon Fire Sticks and more ways to stream the 2022 NFL season, plus tons of great shows and movies.

Roku Express 4K+

Among the streaming hardware giants, the Roku Express 4K+ boasts the most options and apps, including NFL-friendly streaming services such as Hulu, YouTubeTV and FuboTV. It's Apple AirPlay compatible as well, enabling you to connect your iPhone or iPad to the TV. (You can learn more about Roku here.)

Roku Express 4K+, $40

Apple TV 4K: $120

Apple devotees, or anyone with an Apple One subscription bundle, should consider watching NFL live streams on an Apple TV 4K. The device is equipped with Dolby Vision, a new-and-improved Siri-enabled remote and SharePlay, which enables you to enjoy the game with a group of pals. After the games wrap, you can take advantage of Apple Arcade gaming or stream a movie from your favorite streaming service.

Apple TV 4K, $120 (reduced from $179)

Fire TV Stick 4K: $30

Amazon

Amazon's Fire TV Stick 4K is a streaming device that will appeal to anyone with an Alexa-enabled home. Say goodbye to pouring through channel menus. You can switch back and forth between games with the device's voice remote ("Alexa, turn on the AFC Championship..."). It offers 4K Ultra HD, Dolby Vision, HDR, and HDR10+ in addition to Dolby Atmos audio, plus access to thousands of channels, some of which are free.

Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K, $30 (reduced from $50)

U Must Have amplified HD digital TV antenna: $33

U Must Have via Amazon

If you want to catch NFL games without paying for a cable or streaming subscription, an indoor HD digital TV antenna is the way to go. For just $29, it'll deliver any live-aired, free-TV NFL games in your area, plus all the other over-the-air content available in your area. Just connect the antenna to your set, and watch. It's the 20th century TV-viewing experience with 21st century technology.

U Must Have amplified HD digital TV antenna, $33 (reduced from $45)

