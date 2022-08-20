Best TVs for watching NFL football in 2022: Samsung, LG, Sony and more

CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Find a great deal on a new TV in time for the next big game. Getty Images

The 2022 NFL season is in full swing. If you found yourself disappointed with the picture quality on your dingy old TV during the Week 1 NFL games last week, now is an excellent time to upgrade to a new 4K TV -- or even an 8K TV.

Some of the best TVs for watching football are on sale now.

Top products in this article

65" Samsung 'The Frame' smart TV, $1,600 (regularly $2,000)

65" Sony Bravia XR OLED TV, $1,998 (reduced from $2,300)

75" Amazon Fire TV Omni series 4K smart TV, $860 (reduced from $1,100)

If you're still watching an older TV, you may want to consider upgrading before we get deeper in NFL season. Newer TVs can provide an improved game day experience with 4K or 8K resolution and advanced OLED technology. Some televisions even have object-tracking sound that will make you feel like you're there in the stadium.

Prefer to shop for your next TV by size? Then check out the following CBS Essentials guides on TV shopping:

The best TVs for watching football in 2022



We've found the best TVs for watching NFL football (based on user reviews) including TV from top brands such as Samsung, LG, and Sony. Keep reading to see the best deals on the best TVs you can get for the 2022 NFL season.

55" Samsung Q70A QLED 4K smart TV: $800

Samsung

Here's a great deal to get you started: This 55-inch Samsung QLED is on sale at Samsung for $300 off.

No matter what stream of the game you're watching, this QLED TV lets you watch the game in upscaled 4K resolution thanks to its machine-based learning AI. The smart TV also features apps, streaming services and advanced controls. Plus, it's compatible with most voice assistants.

55" Samsung Q70A QLED 4K smart TV, $800 (regularly $1,100)

65" Samsung 'The Frame' smart TV: $1,400

Samsung via Best Buy

Transform your TV into a piece of art when you're not watching football. The Frame smart TV has a built-in motion sensor that activates your device to display your favorite pieces of art in 4K resolution whenever you enter the room. No matter if you're admiring Hopper's "Early Sunday Morning" or jamming along to Carrie Underwood's Sunday night football intro, this QLED TV produces 100% color volume in the DCI-P3 color space, which is the format for most cinema screens and HDR movies for television. (Translation: Colors on this TV will be more vivid and true-to-life.)

55" Samsung 'The Frame' smart TV, $1,400 (reduced from $1,500)

65" Samsung 'The Frame' smart TV, $1,600 (regularly $2,000)

75" Samsung 4K smart TV: $950

Samsung

Watch NFL stars battle it out in gorgeous color and luminosity with this 75-inch Samsung LED TV. The TV features low lag rates and minimized blur, so you'll always be able to keep up with the plays. The 4K smart device also provides tailored recommendations for streaming and live TV with an on-screen guide.

75" Samsung 4K smart TV, $950 (reduced from $1,000)

55'' Samsung QN85A 4K Neo QLED: $1,100

Samsung

Your TV should sound like you're in the stadium. The Samsung 4K Neo QLED includes top-of-the-line features, including a premium audio technology called object-tracking sound (OTS). With OTS, your television analyzes the action on screen and tries to replicate a surround-sound experience without any external speakers. The Samsung 4K Neo QLED also features a built-in Alexa assistant.

55" Samsung QN85A 4K Neo QLED, $1,100 (reduced from $1,600)

65" Sony Bravia XR OLED 4K TV: $1,998



Amazon

The 65-inch Sony Bravia XR OLED 4K TV features a cognitive processor meant to deliver intense contrast with pure blacks, high peak brightness and natural colors. Thanks to its Acoustic Surface Audio+ technology, the screen is the speaker. This smart TV comes with access to Google TV, and works with most voice assistants.

65" Sony Bravia XR OLED 4K TV, $1,998 (reduced from $2,300)

75" Amazon Fire TV Omni series 4K smart TV: $860

Amazon

This 75-inch Amazon Fire TV offers a 4K UHD display and enhanced color and clarity thanks to Dolby Vision. The TV also supports voice control with Amazon Alexa. It's high-quality picture quality and large size make this TV a solid choice for football fans -- plus it's hard to find such a big screen at such a low price.

75" Amazon Fire TV Omni series 4K smart TV, $860 (reduced from $1,100)

65" Samsung QN800A 8K Neo QLED TV: $2,000

Samsung via Amazon

This 65-inch Samsung QLED TV features 8K resolution, Quantum Matrix Technology Pro for a colorful and luminous picture, and an anti-reflection layer that minimizes glare and reduces unwanted distractions. While the NFL games won't be broadcast in 8K this season, owning this TV will make sure you'll be able to catch the first 8K NFL broadcast, whenever it happens.

You can save a whopping $1,500 on this stunning television during the Discover Samsung fall sale event.

65" Samsung QN800A 8K Neo QLED TV, $2,000 (reduced from $3,500)

32" Toshiba set (720p) with Fire TV: $140

Best Buy

At just 32 inches, this budget-friendly Toshiba TV is suited for small spaces like bedrooms or offices. It runs Amazon's Fire TV platform, so you can stream new shows from Hulu, Netflix and more without plugging in extra equipment. You can also watch live TV on this device.

32" Toshiba set (720p) with Fire TV, $140 (reduced from $200)

50" TCL 5-Series with 4K resolution: $430

Best Buy

See every game in all its glory with this 50-inch TCL set. The 4K TV features QLED technology, 4K resolution and Dolby Vision. All those features together improve the sharpness, brightness, color and contrast of an image.

50" TCL 5-Series with 4K resolution, $430 (reduced from $600)

Amazon Fire 4-Series TV 55" 4K TV with Alexa built in: $430



Amazon

A mid-size television, 55 to 65 inches along the diagonal, is the ideal size for many living rooms. The best viewing distance for a 55-inch 4K TV, such as this model, is between 4.5 and 7 feet. That leaves enough space for people to get up and walk by for more snacks from the gameday spread.

Amazon Fire 4-Series TV 55" 4K TV with Alexa built in, $430 (reduced from $520)

LG 86" LED 4K UHD Smart webOS TV: $1,297

Best Buy

If you just need more screen, this 86-inch LG should fill up your space. It has a 4K UHD resolution and works with Alexa and Google Assistant. This large TV is sure to show you every inch of the big game.

LG 86" LED 4K UHD Smart webOS TV, $1,297 (reduced from $1,900)

TCL 55" QLED 6-Series with 4K resolution: $698



TCL via Amazon

Buying your first TV so you can watch the Super Bowl on a big screen? If you're already used to a certain interface, switching can be tough, especially if you're not particularly tech savvy. Fans of the super-simple Roku platform should look for a TV -- like this TCL model -- with a built-in Roku system. Plus, the picture quality of this 6-Series model is stunning for the money.

TCL 55" QLED Roku 6-Series with 4K resolution, $700 (was $1,200)

Related content from CBS Essentials

