Score major pre-Memorial Day savings on washers and dryers from top brands

Our in-house tech experts have yet to see an appliance that'll automatically fold your clothes, but we have seem some major advancements in washers and dryers, making them more energy efficient and easier to use than ever before. Even better: So many washer and dryer brands, including Samsung and LG, are offering pre-Memorial Day discounts on some of the best washers and dryers of 2024. Now's the perfect time to update your laundry appliances with new models that offer all the hottest tech and features.

Some retailers are even offering appliance bundle deals, where you can get an even better price on a washer and dryer if you buy both appliances together, or also snag a new refrigerator or new electric range at the same time.

To help you choose which washer and dryer is best, be sure to check out our coverage of the five best washing machines for 2024 and the eight best electric dryers for 2024. Plus, for all of the latest deals and information about appliances, stay up-to-date on the latest CBS Essentials appliances coverage.

Save up to $360 on washer and dryer sets from Samsung

What's so great about this Samsung laundry bundle? You get a 5.5-cubic-foot washer with a super-speed-wash mode that can complete a full load of laundry in just 28 minutes. You can pre-load the washer with up to 12 loads worth of detergent in advance, and the appliance with dispense just the right amount for each wash. In all, the washer offers 20 cycle options and the ability to select and monitor them remotely via the Samsung's SmartThings app.

The dryer has a 7.4-cubic-foot capacity and Samsung's Sanitize+ feature, designed to eliminate 99.9% of germs and bacteria. The Sensor Dry feature automatically adjusts time and temperature to protect clothing from heat damage.

Right now, you can purchase this washer and dryer set together and pay $2,238, which is $360 off the regular price. Or you can finance the set for $186.50 per month for 12 months, interest free.

Samsung's new all-in-one washer-dryer combo is $1,140 off

Samsung just dropped a major new addition to its Bespoke line of appliances, called the Bespoke AI Laundry Combo. It's a state-of-the-art washer and dryer combo that's so smart, it uses artificial intelligence to sense what you're washing and adjust accordingly. Even better, you can control it all through your smartphone, via the SmartThings app. And because this is a washer-and-dryer combo, you no longer need to move your laundry from the washer to a dryer. Just load up the machine, press a few buttons and the combo unit washes and dries your clothes.

As an incentive to order this cutting-edge appliance from Samsung's website before Memorial Day, the price has temporarily been reduced from $3,339 down to just $2,199 -- that's an instant savings of $1,140. Alternatively, you can finance this new appliance for $91.63 per month for 24 months.

Plus, Samsung is throwing in free installation, along with free haul away of your old appliance. Meanwhile, if you have an eligible smartphone to trade in, you could receive up to $543 in additional instant credit toward the purchase of the Bespoke AI Laundry Combo. And if you're a student, educator, active military, first responder, veteran, government employee or an employee of a participating company, you could save even more by taking advantage of the Samsung Offer Program.

LG is offering up to 30% off on select washers and dryers

Ideal for apartments and other small spaces, this single-unit LG WashTower includes both a 4.5 cu. ft. washer and a 7.4 cu. ft. electric dryer. And just because it's small doesn't mean it's not smart. Built-in sensors can detect fabric texture and load size, then customize the cycle accordingly.

Get this compact LG WashTower while it's on sale for $1,599. That's $800 off, and you may qualify for an additional rebate up to $50 on top of that. If you bundle two or more appliances with your purchase (the LG WashTower counts as one appliance), you'll save even more -- up to an additional $500.

You can also find a nice selection of individual washers and dryers on sale right now at LG's website.

Snag $800 off LG's new WashCombo all-in-one washing machine and dryer

Ahead of Memorial Day, LG has also slashed the price of its brand new washer-dryer combo unit by $800, which brings its price down to just $2,199. There's also a $200 rebate available, plus in-home delivery, installation and haul away of your old appliances are all free -- but only for a limited time.

This appliance, which is available in black steel or graphite steel, and has a 5.0 cubic foot capacity. It relies on a quiet inverter heat pump and direct drive motor to perform a complete wash and dry cycle, without having to transfer your laundry between separate appliances.

WashCombo uses AI-based technology to detect fabric texture, soil level and load size to automatically select the right functions, temperatures and amount of liquid detergent. It's also designed for a standard 120v outlet, with no special in-home electrical wiring required.

Be sure to read our in-depth review of the LG WashCombo for more information about this appliance.

Save up to $900 on select washer and dryer sets at Best Buy

Right now, Best Buy has a hefty selection of major appliances on sale, including top-rated washer and dryer sets.

Based on more than 2,100 reviews, this 4.7-star-rated LG set includes a 4.5 cu. ft., high-efficiency, front load washer with steam and a 7.4 cu. ft. smart electric dryer with steam. It comes in black or white steel.

The washer features LG's TurboWash 360-degree technology, with five water jets that spray clothes from different angles; the speed wash setting can complete a load in just 15 minutes.

The dryer has a turbo steam setting that removes wrinkles from clothes in 10 minutes. Both feature tempered glass doors and are Wi-Fi enabled -- the machines can be controlled via the ThinQ mobile app.

You can get this washer and dryer package at Best Buy for just $1,500, a savings of $900.

Save hundreds on a washer and dryer from Wayfair

This Electrolux 6 Series laundry duo is a standout appliance pair, and it's one of our favorite current deals at Wayfair. It includes a 4.5 cu. ft. front load washer and an 8 cu. ft. electric dryer.

The washer measures 38 x 27 x 32 inches and includes the company's proprietary stain removing technology and washing cycles designed to protect specific types of fabrics.

The dryer measures 38 x 27 x 32 inches. Installation and haul away of your old appliances costs a bit extra, as does a five-year protection plan ($311). Shipping is free.

This washer and dryer set comes in your choice of white or titanium. It's on sale for 43% off, which brings the price of the set down to $1,798 for the set. You can also finance this washer and dryer for just $100 per month for 18 months with a Wayfair credit card.

Larger capacity options from GE and other popular brands are also on sale. Tap the button below to discover more deals from Wayfair.

