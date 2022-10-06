The 10 best Halloween movies to stream on Amazon Prime Video

CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Halloween is quickly creeping up, making now the perfect time to pop on a chilling, thrilling or just downright terrifying movie. We've rounded up a list of our picks for the best Halloween movies to watch this season, all available on Amazon Prime Video.

From classics like the original 1978 "Halloween" and "The Rocky Horror Picture Show" to newer releases including Jordan Peele's "Nope" and A24's "X," there's something to spook everyone on our curated list.

And when you're done reading up on the best horror movies to watch this season, make sure to check out our guides on the best Halloween decorations to buy this year and the most popular costumes of 2022. Not a fan of horror movies? We've also got recommendations for family-friendly movies to check out, the best new shows on Disney+ and more.

The best horror movies you can stream free on Amazon Prime Video

From family-friendly scary movies to cult classic films like "The Rocky Horror Picture Show," here are the best Halloween movies included with your Amazon Prime subscription.

'The Addams Family'

Universal Pictures

Halloween's favorite family is back in this 2019 animated movie. "The Addams Family" follows Gomez, Morticia, Pugsley, Wednesday, Uncle Fester and Grandma as they prepare for a visit from some spooky relatives. Oscar Isaac, Charlize Theron, Chloë Grace Moretz and Finn Wolfhard voice the macabre members of the Addams family in this kid-friendly film.

"The Addams Family," now streaming on Prime Video

'A Quiet Place Part II'

Jonny Cournoyer/Paramount+

Another family-focused film, "A Quiet Place Part II" picks up right where its thrilling predecessor left off. Following the deadly events of the first film, the Abbott family must leave the safety of their farm and face the outside world, filled with a barrage of threats -- both familiar and new. Cillian Murphy stars alongside Emily Blunt in this suspenseful sequel, now streaming free on Prime Video.

"A Quiet Place Part II," now streaming on Prime Video

Need to catch up on this thrilling series? "A Quiet Place" is currently available to stream on Paramount+.

"A Quiet Place" now streaming on Paramount+

'Goodnight Mommy' (2022)

David Giesbrecht / Amazon Studios

Following their parents' divorce, twin brothers Elias and Lukas move in with their mother only to find both her appearance and demeanor drastically altered. Is the mom they love so dearly really the one under all those surgical bandages? Naomi Watts stars as the titular "Mommy" in this 2022 English-language remake of the 2014 Austrian arthouse hit.

"Goodnight Mommy," now streaming on Prime Video

'Suspiria' (2018)

Amazon Studios

When a young American newcomer swiftly rises in the ranks of Berlin's world-renowned dance company, her peers begin to spill the haunting supernatural secrets of the company's director. Dakota Johnson, Tilda Swinton and Mia Goth star in this remake of the 1977 cult classic horror film.

"Suspiria," now streaming on Prime Video

'The Rocky Horror Picture Show'

20th Century Fox

If you can't make it to a midnight showing of this great Halloween film, Amazon has you covered. This 1975 musical follows a newly engaged couple who embark on a bewildering journey after their car breaks down near the mysterious mansion of Dr. Frank-N-Furter. "The Rocky Horror Picture Show" stars Tim Curry, Susan Sarandon, Barry Bostwick and more.

"The Rocky Horror Picture Show," now streaming on Prime Video

The best horror movies you can rent on Amazon Prime Video

These are the best horror movies worth paying for on Prime Video, from brand new releases to tried and true classics.

'Nope'

Universal Pictures

Jordan Peele's latest blockbuster follows two siblings struggling to run their family's horse ranch in Southern California. When the pair discovers a UFO lurking just above their land, a dangerous opportunity presents itself. Starring "Get Out" actor Daniel Kaluuya, Steven Yeun from "The Walking Dead" and former Nickelodeon star Keke Palmer, "Nope" is now available to rent through Prime Video.

"Nope," $20 on Amazon

'X'

A24

A group of aspiring filmmakers head to a remote rural ranch to shoot a porno, unaware that their hosts are hunting them. "X" stars Mia Goth, Jenna Ortega and Brittany Snow. With the prequel to this A24 horror hit, "Pearl," currently in theaters, now is the perfect time to stream "X."

"X," $6 and up on Prime Video

'Halloween'

Sony Pictures

After being locked away for 15 years, murderer Michael Myers is on the loose and out for blood in his hometown of Haddonfield, Illinois. Starring Jamie Lee Curtis in her debut role, there's no better film to kick off the Halloween season than the original "Halloween."

"Halloween," $4 and up on Prime Video

