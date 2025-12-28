"Good Riddance Day" takes over NYC's Times Square, as many bid farewell to things that troubled them in 2025

It's that time of year again -- New York City residents and holiday visitors literally threw away everything they won't miss from 2025 on Sunday.

In Times Square, they took part in "Good Riddance Day," the city's nearly 20-year-old tradition that finds creative ways to figuratively get rid of what's not missed from the past year.

New Yorkers and tourists packed Times Square on Dec. 28, 2025, to say goodbye to some of the things that bothered them over the last year. CBS News New York

"Debt"

It should come as no surprise that things money related were at the top of many lists

"Debt," said Brittney Stokes of Harlem.

"I'm going to go with that one, too. I don't want to pay the money back, though. Just like, let it be free," added Dana Massey of Harlem.

"Bad vibes and drama"

Others said they hope to do a better job in the new year of keeping perspective, and to avoid bad habits.

"I'm saying goodbye to good riddance, doubt, and fear," said Carolina Arias, a visitor from Florida.

"Bad vibes and drama," Jason Anthony of the Bronx.

"How much I procrastinate doing stuff," said Aaliyah Gutierrez, who was visiting from Salinas, California.

Confetti wishes

Participants this year were asked to bow after their "Good Riddance" sheet was tossed out, and folks weren't only thinking about what they're letting go of in 2025, but what they're bringing to 2026. They shared those things in writing on the confetti pieces that will fly on midnight after the annual ball drop.

"To be more ambitious about stuff in 2026," said Octavio Najera of Palm Beach, Florida.

"Spending more time with my kids," Jesus Najera added.

For many, closing the curtain on 2025 can't come soon enough.