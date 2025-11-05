Zohran Mamdani's victory in NYC mayoral election inspires many South Asians to think big

Zohran Mamdani is set to become the first South Asian and Muslim mayor of New York City, a political rise that is being described as historical.

Members of those communities are feeling both a sense of pride, and some hesitancy. He energized his supporters and immigrants across the city during his victory speech on Tuesday night.

"New York will remain a city of immigrants, a city built by immigrants, powered by immigrants, and, as of tonight, led by an immigrant," Mamdani said.

In January, the 34-year old democratic socialist will usher in a new era, as he takes over Gracie Mansion as the city's youngest leader in more than a century.

"I'm so proud to have been a volunteer"

Japneet Singh, a 30-year-old co-founder of the group South Asians for Zohran, campaigned across Queens, at times with the assemblyman, and even helped with language barriers at polling sites.

"Growing up post-9/11, I would have never predicted, if you asked me when I was a kid, that a few years later you'll see the first Indian Muslim to be the mayor of the city of New York," Singh said. "I think about my father's struggle, our elder struggles."

Community members mobilized in large numbers for the far-left lawmaker, in part due to his bold promises on affordability. Recent data shows a 40% increase in South Asian voters during the primary election in June, compared to 2021.

Mohamed Q. Amin, a community leader and political organizer, said he was hopeful back then, but today he's over the moon.

"I'm so proud to have been a volunteer," Amin said. "We elected New York City's first Muslim mayor."

"It's just, like, a feeling I just want to hold on to forever, but I know now the real work begins," Singh added.

Others hope Mamdani can deliver

Not all South Asians are as enthusiastic about Mamdani. Dilip Nath, a Bangladeshi immigrant and district leader in Queens, who founded the group South Asians for Cuomo and campaigned with the former governor, called Mamdani's promises unrealistic.

"I had serious doubt, and I hope, now that he is mayor he can deliver those promises for New Yorkers," Nath said.

South Asians are now hoping Mamdani's rise will open more opportunities for them in government, and inspire children of all brown backgrounds to think big.