Zohran Mamdani's unique mayoral campaign may have been a preview of how he's going to try to deliver on his promises

Zohran Mamdani's mayoral campaign was an effort New Yorkers had never seen before -- an army of volunteers and ads that made use of the skills he learned at the feet of his mother, Oscar-nominated filmmaker Mira Nair.

And while she didn't win the golden statue, her son did, ushering in a new generation wielding power at City Hall.

"He's able to make people feel as if they're heard"

While Mamdani's opponents relied on the usual run-of-the-mill commercials, Mamdani used Bollywood music and dialogues, techniques he learned from his movie director mom, to capture the attention of voters. He used social media posts to attract an army of volunteers, whose job was to reach out to voters in all five boroughs.

Law professor J.C. Polanco says the way Mamdani ran his campaign, ignoring the time-tested norms of yesteryear, gave him a freshness that appealed to people who were tired of politics as usual, a politics that wasn't working for them.

"The smile, the charisma all comes through in all of these platforms that ... you can forget that the person who won the mayor's race has no management experience," Polanco said. "But that doesn't matter because he's able to make people feel as if they're heard, and he connects with them at a local level."

Polanco added, "The old questions that people like me would ask -- like, what qualifications do you have -- matter very little. Now it's all about, how do you make me feel? And something about social media, it can absolutely be used to make people feel."

Mamdani's new generation style

Mamdani, who at 34 will be the youngest mayor in a century, has promised voters a lot of things that could require all his skills to pull off -- free buses, a rent freeze, universal child care. But the same things he used to get elected could help him get reluctant lawmakers to see things his way.

"He's going to use the same tactics. It's how he connected with people. It's how he's able to speak to New Yorkers directly," Polanco said. "We've moved away from just mail pieces and phone calls. Now we get our news and information from social media."

CBS News New York political reporter Marcia Kramer asked Mamdani if, as a new generation leader, he'll continue his new generation style.

"We absolutely have to continue to communicate with New Yorkers through every single platform we have available, and that means social media, because that's how many New Yorkers are engaging with the world around them," Mamdani said. "And we have to keep bringing New Yorkers into our politics. I don't want this to be a moment where we turn back to New Yorkers and say, 'Thank you for electing me. Now just trust me to do the work.' I want those New Yorkers to keep coming with me to work."

He's already doing that, as evidenced by his holding a marathon meeting with over 100 supporters who came to talk to him.

Mamdani facing high expectations from voters

New Yorkers are expecting him to deliver on his campaign promises.

"I'm expecting for him to actually deliver to what he said to his supporters that he would deliver, and I believe that his supporters are going to be very impatient," one person said. "And I think that he has a very limited amount of time to perform what he's said that he would, but I am very hopeful."

"I really don't know. I'm gonna just play it by ear, see what he does," another person said. "I'm very nervous because I'm Jewish, and when he talks about the intifada, my guts, I just go nuts. So I don't know."