Zohran Mamdani's campaign relied on support from everyday New Yorkers. How communities are feeling about his victory

New York City Mayor-elect Zohran Mamdani built his campaign on the support of everyday New Yorkers, from taxi drivers to bodega workers, and in his victory speech, he made sure to thank them.

Some of those New Yorkers say his words struck a chord with communities that often feel overlooked.

Mamdani thanks taxi drivers, bodega workers in victory speech

Ibrahima Gory has pictures of himself with Mamdani from back in 2021, when the assemblyman stood with taxi drivers fighting for debt relief for cab owners crushed by the medallion crisis.

"Mamdani did a lot for cab drivers," Gory said. "He went on strike with cab drivers for 15 days."

Gory said he was touched that Mamdani, as mayor-elect, gave his community a shoutout in his victory speech.

"I'm so proud he mentioned Senegalese drivers," Gory said.

In his speech, Mamdani highlighted the many New Yorkers who helped drive his grassroots movement, including Yemeni bodega owners, like Jiad Alky.

"I'm grateful for being recognized," Alky said.

He said he hopes the new mayor will deliver on his promises.

"I think he should just prioritize on his goals ... Hopefully we'll see if he can keep his word," Alky said.

Mamdani's word includes affordable child care, making buses free and implementing rent freezes.

"There are so many people who are union members who are in the middle who can't afford New York City anymore, working two jobs," retired teacher Paulette Jackson said.

During his campaign, Mamdani visited a Clinton Hill senior center and took time to listen to residents' concerns. Ester Geddis, who was photographed with Mamdani during the visit, is living on a fixed income. She said she hopes he'll help keep costs down.

"Especially now when there's a shortage and the prices going up," she said.

Some New Yorkers remain unconvinced

Some Brooklyn residents, however, said they don't have much trust in any politician, and it didn't matter who was on the ballot or what promises they made.

"Regardless of their race, religion, I just don't believe in them doing what they promise to do," restaurant worker Riyadh Gazali said.

"Everybody has to prove in action," one person said. "OK, let's see."

Still, many New Yorkers say they're hopeful but cautious as Mamdani prepares to take office.