Zohran Mamdani visits democrats in Washington, D.C., sources say

New York City Democratic mayoral candidate Zohran Mamdani is visiting Washington, D.C. on Wednesday.

Sources tell CBS News New York that Mamdani is in the nation's capital to seek the support of democrats and meet with Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, who endorsed him in the primary.

At the time, Ocasio-Cortez said the democratic socialist had "demonstrated a real ability to put together a coalition of working-class New Yorkers that is strongest to lead the pack." Sen. Bernie Sanders followed suit and came forward to endorse Mamdani in the primary, as well.

Mandani went on to win the Democratic primary in a stunning victory over former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo and nine other candidates.

Cuomo launches independent campaign for NYC mayor

Cuomo officially relaunched his candidacy this week, and he asked the other independent candidates to drop out if they are not in the lead.

"I don't want to be part of a suicide mission," Cuomo told CBS News New York's political reporter Marcia Kramer in an interview Tuesday. "If Adams is a stronger candidate, I'm not going to be a spoiler and I'll defer. I'm not going to be a reason that this assemblyman became mayor of the city of New York."

A spokesperson for incumbent Mayor Eric Adams, who is also running as an independent, brushed off the comments, saying he has no interest in stepping aside.

The general election is set for Tuesday, Nov. 4, when Mamdani, Cuomo and Adams are expected to face Republican nominee Curtis Sliwa and independent candidate Jim Walden.

