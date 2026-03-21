Yorktown, N.Y., community shows support for family of Sheridan Gorman, college student killed in Chicago

The Yorktown, New York, community continues to grieve the loss of 18-year-old Sheridan Gorman, who was shot and killed Thursday in Chicago, where she was attending college.

Police are questioning a person of interest in the case as her hometown shows support for her family.

Green lights for the Gormans

Assemblyman Matt Slater says the Gorman family has given so much to their community, and residents are now showing up for the family in a time of need.

Residents are using light bulbs tinted in one of Yorktown's school colors, green, to show support.

Yorktown residents used green light bulbs to honor Sheridan Gorman, who was shot and killed in Chicago, where she was attending college. CBS News New York

"People are popping green lights on just to let the Gormans know that, you know, we're all here for them, and we're here for Sheridan and just our hearts are broken for them all," Slater said.

Fifth grader Egan O'Brien said she was in first grade when Gorman created a chant she taught them to use before every cheer competition.

"She was like a nice and kind girl, and she always, like taught us new things," Egan said.

She said that chant continues to be passed down.

"We still use to this day, like the whole [Yorktown Cheerleading] uses it," Egan said.

The Gorman family released a statement Saturday saying, in part:

"Three days ago, our lives were shattered in a way no family should ever have to endure. Sheridan was our daughter, our sister, and the heart of our family. She was full of life, full of kindness, and full of a love that she gave freely to everyone around her. She made people feel seen. She made people feel valued. Whether it was her friends, her family, or someone she had just met, Sheridan had a way of leaving people better than she found them."

They added, "We are deeply grateful for the support we have received. The Yorktown community has stood behind us with strength and love."

Gorman's family said private and public services honoring her life will be held in Yorktown next week, calling her hometown, "the community that helped shape the incredible young woman she became." A fundraiser is also in place to create a memorial or scholarship in Gorman's honor.

Shooting investigation

Gorman, who graduated from Yorktown High School last year, was a freshman at Loyola University.

Police said she was walking with friends near campus early Thursday morning when a masked gunman opened fire, killing her.

"The reaction was devastation," Slater said.

On Saturday, Chicago police questioned a person of interest, but did not release any additional details.

"We're just hopeful that the family gets justice for Sheridan," Slater said.

In the meantime, the Gormans are urging anyone with information to contact police.