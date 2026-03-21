Police questioning person of interest in connection with fatal shooting of Loyola student Sheridan Gorman

Chicago police are questing a person of interest in connection with the fatal shooting of Loyola University student Sheridan Gorman.

Gorman, 18, was walking with friends early Thursday morning near the pier at Tobey Prinz Beach when a masked gunman approached the group and opened fire. She was struck in the head and died at the scene.

Police have not released further details on the person of interest.

The Gorman family issued a statement, writing in part, "She lived her faith with kindness, compassion, and joy, and she loved her family and friends deeply. We trusted that she would be safe. That trust was broken. Someone made a deliberate choice that stole our daughter and forever changed our family."

The family is now demanding answers and said they won't stop until the person responsible for Sheridan' death is identified and brought to justice.

The investigation remains ongoing.